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Investment research firm New Street Research has issued a "Buy" recommendation for Anthropic shares ahead of the company's expected initial public offering (IPO) this week, setting a 12-month price target of $105.

The firm also forecasts that the artificial intelligence company's annual revenue could reach $505 billion by 2030.

New Street Research has added Anthropic to its investment recommendations list. The $105 target price suggests an upside potential of approximately 35-50% compared with the expected IPO price range of $70-$78 per share.

Anthropic's market valuation is expected to reach approximately $1.4 trillion following the IPO. The offering is attracting considerable investor attention at a time when markets continue to assess uncertainties surrounding investments in artificial intelligence.

The report notes that Anthropic's IPO valuation has been set relatively conservatively. The company is being valued at levels comparable to established major cloud service providers, while its valuation remains significantly below that of high-growth infrastructure software companies.

New Street Research projects that Anthropic's total revenue will rise to $505 billion by 2030. The firm also expects the company's computing capacity to increase sixfold, from 5 gigawatts at the end of 2026 to 30 gigawatts by the end of the decade. As a result, annual computing expenses are projected to reach approximately $314 billion.

Anthropic has already signed long-term computing capacity agreements worth more than $1 trillion. According to New Street Research, these contracts cover 17 gigawatts of committed computing capacity by 2030, representing more than half of the company's projected total operational capacity by that time.

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