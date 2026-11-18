MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The central banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have held discussions and exchanged experience on various areas of financial cooperation.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), a delegation from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, headed by Deputy Chairman Abrorkhuja Turdaliev, paid a working visit to Baku.

During the visit, the delegations participated in presentations and meetings organized by various departments of the CBA, providing an opportunity to exchange expertise across several areas.

The Uzbek delegation also met with CBA Deputy Chairwoman Gular Pashayeva and Director General Rashad Mammadov. The meetings highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation between the central banks of the two countries.

The visit comes as Azerbaijan seeks to strengthen its financial sector's international ties and attract greater foreign investment.

Last month, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov said the institution was open to expanding the presence of foreign financial institutions, including banks, as well as companies operating in the capital markets and insurance sectors.

He noted that the CBA participates in international events to promote Azerbaijan's financial sector and attract the interest of foreign investors.

Kazimov also addressed the integration of payment systems and data exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries. He pointed out that there is currently no international digital platform connecting the central banks of different countries through a unified system.

According to the CBA chairman, Azerbaijan is holding bilateral discussions with the central banks of several countries on this issue, with more detailed negotiations already underway with one or two countries.