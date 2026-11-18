MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev, on the sidelines of the 30th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers in Islamabad.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan's support for CICA and its efforts to promote peace, security and stability in Asia through dialogue and confidence-building measures. He also welcomed the successful convening of the 7th CICA Summit in Baku under Azerbaijan's Chairmanship.

The Secretary General appreciated Pakistan's efforts and constructive role in promoting dialogue and de-escalation. He also thanked Pakistan for its warm hospitality and excellent arrangements for the 30th ECO Council of Ministers Meeting.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued engagement and cooperation within CICA to advance shared objectives of regional peace and prosperity.

It should be noted that the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held in Baku on October 15, 2026, bringing together leaders and high-level representatives of member states to discuss regional security and cooperation.