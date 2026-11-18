MENAFN - Nam News Network)

From Kisho Kumari Sucedaram

SHENZHEN (China), Nov 18 (NNN) -- China will deepen the integration of technological and industrial innovation, upgrade traditional industries and expand emerging sectors to drive growth and create opportunities for businesses worldwide, including in the Asia-Pacific region, President Xi Jinping said.

He said China would step up efforts to build a modern industrial system, support the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, expand emerging industries and undertake forward-looking planning for industries of the future.

“The initiatives would generate strong impetus for technological innovation and business growth globally,” he said in his keynote address at the APEC CEO Summit here Wednesday.

Xi said innovation-driven growth and the green transition were central to China's economic development, with the country increasingly becoming a testing ground for frontier technologies.

“From factory and farm robots to autonomous driving and drone delivery, emerging technologies were being tested, improved and upgraded in real-world applications before being turned into drivers of high-quality growth,” he said.

He also said that China would deepen the integration of technological and industrial innovation to strengthen its modern industrial system and generate new momentum for economic development.

China's economy expanded 4.6 per cent in the first three quarters of the year, with new quality productive forces developing more rapidly and its green and low-carbon transition gaining pace.

Furthermore, Xi said China would also offer global businesses opportunities through its large open market, innovation-driven development and an environment conducive to cooperation.

He identified new energy vehicles, smart homes, the silver economy and ice and snow tourism as areas generating new demand and investment opportunities.

“China would continue to expand market access, reduce tariffs and undertake reforms in rules, regulations and standards to facilitate foreign investment and business operations,” he said.

Xi reaffirmed China's commitment to multilateral trade and cooperation, adding that it would remain steadfast in pursuing win-win cooperation regardless of changes in the international landscape.

He also welcomed businesses from across the Asia-Pacific to participate in China's reform, opening-up and modernisation drive and share in the opportunities arising from its development.

--NNN