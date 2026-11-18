MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 18 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Apple experienced technical disruptions on Tuesday, while users also reported issues with Google's Gmail and Marriott International's online platforms amid a series of technology outages across the United States, reported Xinhua.

Apple confirmed that the disruptions affected services including the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud account sign-ins and AppleCare on Device. Thousands of user reports of problems with Apple services were submitted to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

Apple said an internal system update had caused the disruptions earlier in the day, adding that many of its systems had been restored. The company confirmed that the outages were not caused by a cyberattack.

Meanwhile, thousands of user reports concerning Google's Gmail service were recorded on Downdetector. However, Google said it was not seeing evidence of a broad Gmail service disruption.

Marriott also experienced technical problems affecting account sign-ins. The company said the issue had been resolved and that there was no indication of a cybersecurity-related incident.

The disruptions followed a series of major technology failures in recent days involving Microsoft 365 services, the Federal Aviation Administration's network, United Airlines and several major US banks.

There is currently no evidence that these incidents are connected.

--NNN-XINHUA