State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir handed over a letter from Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inviting the Sri Lankan president during a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on November 18.

President Dissanayake gladly accepted the invitation and expressed his interest in visiting Bangladesh in early 2027 to meet the country's leadership, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

During the meeting, Humaiun Kobir conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and the people of Bangladesh to the Sri Lankan president.

The state minister expressed the Bangladesh government's keen interest in strengthening bilateral relations, recalling the contributions of former president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia to developing ties between the two countries.

He said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman wanted to deepen the relationship and carry forward that legacy.

Kobir also praised President Dissanayake's "Clean Sri Lanka" and "Praja Shakthi" initiatives aimed at improving living standards and reducing poverty.

He highlighted Bangladesh's development initiatives, including a plan to excavate 20,000 kilometers of canals, plant 25 million trees, and achieve a 20% renewable energy target by 2030.

The state minister also briefed the Sri Lankan president on the government's Family Card and Farmer's Card programs, describing them as part of its pro-people development approach.

Kobir thanked President Dissanayake for receiving him and reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to advancing bilateral relations.

Spread the word More from NRB ConnectView AllLatest NewsSee AllPrime Bank partners With BEPZA Public School for banking servicesBanking and Finance13 minutes agoSri Lankan President Dissanayake expected to visit Dhaka in early 2027NRB Connect19 minutes agoPakistani Deputy Prime Minister welcomes 35 Bangladeshi civil servantsInstitute/Training29 minutes agoMTB joins GP, Robi to expand Bangla QR paymentsBanking and Financeabout 1 hour agoSecurity alerts in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain add to Gulf flight disruptionsVisa and Travel Updatesabout 1 hour agoNuclear technologies key to addressing global challenges: Rosatom CEOOthersabout 1 hour agoDubai Airport records 50.4m passengers amid tourism challengesTourismabout 2 hours agoMaldives adds email OTP verification to IMUGA travel declarationVisa and Travel Updatesabout 2 hours agoBangladesh seeks to expand trade, investment ties with EstoniaNRB Connectabout 18 hours agoSriLankan to increase Colombo-Gan flights from DecemberAirlines and Routesabout 22 hours agoUS-Bangla, Genuity Systems sign contact center dealTravel Techabout 22 hours agoBangladesh, Fiji discuss expanding employment opportunities for Bangladeshi workersNRB Connectabout 24 hours agoAir Arabia Dammam to launch four weekly flights to DamascusAviationNov 17, 2026Asian travel warnings raise concerns over Europe's winter tourismTourismNov 17, 2026Vietnam Airlines to increase India flights from December 14AviationNov 17, 2026Hong Kong leads global cargo airportsCargo and LogisticsNov 17, 2026DHL launches freighter service linking China, India, EuropeCargo and LogisticsNov 17, 2026Turkish Cargo launches freighter service to YerevanCargo and LogisticsNov 17, 2026IATA raises alarm over delayed publication of aviation accident reportsAviationNov 17, 2026Japan turns to rural tourism to offset decline in Chinese visitorsTourismNov 17, 2026Philippine Airlines finalizes deal for 15 Boeing 787-10sAviationNov 17, 2026US airlines face USD 345m hit from nationwide ground stopAviationNov 17, 2026UN Tourism offers support to boost Bangladesh's tourism industryTourismNov 17, 2026Millat leads Bangladesh delegation at ICAO conference in MontrealAviationNov 16, 2026EU-Bangladesh Talent Partnership project progress reviewed to expand skilled migrationNRB ConnectNov 16, 2026South Korea approves merger of three low-cost carriersAirlines and RoutesNov 16, 2026Express firms continue expanding focus on air cargoCargo and LogisticsNov 16, 2026Hotel Sarina Dhaka hosts annual Christmas cake-mixing ceremonyHotelsNov 16, 2026HSIA's third terminal set for partial opening on December 16Airports and InfrastructureNov 16, 2026Bangladesh's rural communities could turn local heritage into tourism livelihoodsTourismNov 16, 2026Bangladesh targets January rollout of tourism master planTourismNov 16, 2026Tourism experts call for skilled workforce to boost sectorTourismNov 16, 2026Sairu Hill Resorts offers weekday discount in NovemberResortsNov 16, 2026Hyatt Place Dhaka Uttara offers seasonal stay packagesHotelsNov 16, 2026Ten airlines recognized as Popular Airline Brands in BangladeshAwardsNov 16, 2026DSV Bangladesh wins Freight Forwarder and Logistics GoldAwardsNov 16, 2026MTB Air Lounge wins Best Domestic Airport Lounge GoldAwardsNov 16, 2026EBL SkyLounge wins Best International Airport Lounge GoldAwardsNov 16, 2026Air France Best Offline Airline Gold, Royal Jordanian SilverAwardsNov 16, 2026Malaysia Airlines most student-friendly carrier, China Southern secondAwardsNov 16, 2026Turkish Airlines wins two Gold awardsAwardsNov 16, 2026Thai Airways wins Short-Haul Airline GoldAwardsNov 16, 2026Ethiopian Airlines receives Long-Haul Airline SilverAwardsNov 16, 2026Qatar Airways wins Medium-Haul Airline GoldAwardsNov 16, 2026Air India takes Best Regional Airline GoldAwardsNov 16, 2026Apex Footwear profit more than doubles in July-SeptemberLife & StyleNov 16, 2026ILLIYEEN uses fabric technology to enhance luxury wearLife & StyleNov 16, 2026Walton's first-quarter revenue rises 15.74pcCorporate PulseNov 16, 2026Prime Bank signs payroll banking deal with BD CreationBanking and FinanceNov 16, 2026United Finance, Toyota Bangladesh partner on car loansCorporate PulseNov 16, 2026Most PopularSee AllSaudia named Cargo Airline of the Year 2026, among popular airline brandsAwardsNov 11, 2026Biman Bangladesh Airlines secures five awardsAwardsNov 16, 2026 CAAB urges airlines to offer comparable services, review airfares on Bangladesh routesAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026Oman Air, GMF AeroAsia open joint MRO facility in MuscatMRO and EngineeringNov 11, 2026SriLankan Airlines logs LKR 528bn in losses since Emirates exitAirlines and RoutesNov 14, 2026Air India reportedly eyes ex-Garuda CFO for top finance roleAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026All agencies must complete preparations for HSIA's T3 opening: MinisterAviationNov 14, 2026 CAAB clears draft agreement with Japanese consortium for Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026Netherlands-based firm shows interest in developing Bogura International AirportAirports and InfrastructureNov 12, 2026Air cargo rates hit 2026 highs as peak season intensifiesCargo and LogisticsNov 15, 2026Institute/TrainingNov 11, 2026SpiceJet flights from Dubai canceled over unpaid feesAirlines and RoutesNov 14, 2026InterContinental Dhaka celebrates Bangladeshi cuisine, culture with grand festivalHotelsNov 12, 2026Dhaka's missing European link: Why are major Western airlines staying away?AviationNov 16, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport hosts 10-day-long meat carnivalHotelsNov 13, 2026Emirates expands Premium Economy to 31 destinations across EuropeAviationNov 11, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan hosts premium grill festivalHotelsNov 12, 2026Bangladesh, UAE to strengthen cooperation against visa fraud, human traffickingNRB ConnectNov 13, 2026Cathay Pacific firms options for 11 Airbus A330-900sFleet and AircraftNov 11, 2026Burj Khalifa developer eyes world's longest tower in BangkokTourismNov 15, 2026Germany introduces online student visa applications, scraps previous waiting listVisa and Travel UpdatesNov 15, 2026IndiGo wins Best Budget Airline Gold; Flydubai, Air Arabia bag SilverAwardsNov 16, 2026Emirates finalizes deal to acquire six Airbus A380s from lessorFleet and AircraftNov 15, 2026Communications failure triggers nationwide ground stop in USAirports and InfrastructureNov 14, 2026Mobile courts fine five, jail three for passenger harassment at Chattogram airportAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026Radisson Blu Dhaka brings back poolside BBQ buffet for winterHotelsNov 11, 2026Bangladesh must close tourism infrastructure, service gaps to compete with neighbors: SecretaryTourismNov 12, 2026Rice disease probe leads to new bacterium named after BangladeshStartups and InnovationNov 13, 2026Bengal Vista Tours plans Arctic, Antarctic expeditions for BangladeshisTourismNov 15, 2026F1 confirms Qatar, Abu Dhabi finale as Imola dropped as backupEvents & ForumsNov 14, 2026Airbus plans new greenfield plant in Toulouse for engine pylonsMRO and EngineeringNov 13, 2026Ascott achieves GSTC sustainability certification for half of eligible propertiesHospitalityNov 11, 2026Thai Airways wins Short-Haul Airline GoldAwardsNov 16, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan becomes JBCCI's official hospitality partnerHotelsNov 11, 2026HSIA's third terminal set for partial opening on December 16Airports and InfrastructureNov 16, 2026Etihad Cargo appoints new director of cargo operationsCargo and LogisticsNov 14, 2026Riyadh Air unveils first A321neo in heritage-inspired liveryAviationNov 16, 2026Emirates collects six awards at Airline of the Year 2026AwardsNov 16, 2026EU-Bangladesh Talent Partnership project progress reviewed to expand skilled migrationNRB ConnectNov 16, 2026Emirates to launch Milan–New York freighter service from December 5AviationNov 12, 2026US-Bangla, Genuity Systems sign contact center dealTravel Techabout 22 hours agoExpress firms continue expanding focus on air cargoCargo and LogisticsNov 16, 2026Cathay orders 14 more Airbus aircraft in fleet expansion driveAirlines and RoutesNov 16, 2026Rosatom's Impact Team 2050 proposes global youth nuclear platform following 17 national dialoguesOthersNov 14, 2026Bangladesh's rural communities could turn local heritage into tourism livelihoodsTourismNov 16, 202615 airport fire operators begin 12-week crash rescue trainingInstitute/TrainingNov 15, 2026Air India restores nonstop New York flightsAirlines and RoutesNov 16, 2026South Korea approves merger of three low-cost carriersAirlines and RoutesNov 16, 2026Ten airlines recognized as Popular Airline Brands in BangladeshAwardsNov 16, 2026Bangladesh, Sri Lanka seek to expedite trade, investment negotiationsNRB ConnectNov 15, 2026