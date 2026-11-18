MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) held an exchange of experience across various areas through presentations and meetings held by different departments of the CBA.

According to the CBA, the exchange of experience took place during a working visit of the CBU delegation, led by Deputy Chairman Abrorkhuja Turdaliev, to the CBA.

As part of the visit, the delegation met with Deputy Governor of the CBA, Gular Pashayeva, and Executive Director, Rashad Mammadov. The meetings emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between the central banks of the two countries.

At a press conference held yesterday, the CBA Governor, Taleh Kazimov, said that the institution is open to the expansion of foreign financial institutions, including banks, as well as entities operating in the capital market and insurance sectors, within Azerbaijan.

According to him, the CBA participates in international events to foster interest among foreign investors in Azerbaijan's financial sector and to showcase the country's financial opportunities.

"In addition to the foreign banking sector, we are also very open to capital markets and the insurance sector. One of the reasons I frequently travel abroad and speak at various conferences is to promote Azerbaijan's financial sector. It's essential to showcase our country's financial sector so that interested parties can ask questions and come to Azerbaijan," Kazimov said.

The CBA governor also touched upon the integration of payment systems and the exchange of information between Azerbaijan and other countries. He noted that there is currently no international digital platform that connects the central banks of various countries into a unified system.

According to Kazimov, the CBA is conducting bilateral negotiations with the central banks of individual countries in this regard and has already initiated more detailed discussions with one or two of them.