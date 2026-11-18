(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the November 2026 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis, as well as iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) and iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB). Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF, with exception of XRB, on November 25, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on November 30, 2026. Unitholders of record of XRB on December 1, 2026 will receive cash distributions on December 4, 2026. Details regarding the“per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:



Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.053 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.056 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.105 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.067 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.036 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.057 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.092 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.073 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.078 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.119 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.083 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.107 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.082 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.071 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.126 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.147 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.103 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.077 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.054 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) XDGH $0.088 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.119 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.064 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.045 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.052 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.111 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) XEB $0.062 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.110 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.117 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.196 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.138 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.183 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.152 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.044 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.051 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.043 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.077 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.086 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.096 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.084 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.070 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.131 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU $0.300 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) XPF $0.066 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.055 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB $0.288 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.058 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.051 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.069 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.052 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.052 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.063 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index

ETF XSHG $0.124 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.166 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.116 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.056 iShares Core Canadian 1-10 Year Bond Index ETF XSMB $0.105 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.047 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.087 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.103 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.072 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.114 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.117 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.082 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.107

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, and XTLT.U.

Estimated November Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The November cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.097



BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about November 24, 2026, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

November Reinvested Distributions for the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Reinvested

Distribution

Per Unit iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB $0.27944



The distributions are for the reinvested distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds, and do not include ongoing semi-annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

November Special Cash Distributions for the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Special

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB $3.214



On November 9, 2026, BlackRock Canada announced that a special distribution is being made as a result of real return bonds held by iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF maturing in December 2026. The proceeds received upon maturity cannot be reinvested in newly issued Government of Canada real return bonds, as the Government of Canada ceased issuance of real return bonds in November 2022. The special distribution will be paid in cash to unitholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2026, and will be payable on December 4, 2026.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at .

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty-five years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,800 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$6.4 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as“S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

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