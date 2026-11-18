MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combined business will serve more than 5,000 customers and will be well-placed for further UK and Ireland growth

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henderson Technology, recognised as one of the leading innovators within the EPOS market in the UK and Ireland, has acquired retail and forecourt technology specialists htec and digital engagement systems provider Azpiral from PDI Technologies.

htec is widely known for its comprehensive, real-time technology and service solutions that support thousands of UK retail sites and billions of payment transactions each year. Its end-to-end solutions span payments, point of sale, analytics and loyalty.

Limerick, Ireland-headquartered Azpiral is a leader in cloud-based digital consumer engagement solutions. Founded in 2005, it has set the standard for loyalty and marketing solutions in the UK, Ireland and beyond.

The deal brings the two businesses into an award-winning UK and Ireland company that shares their focus on customer success across forecourt, convenience, hospitality and retail technology, and is committed to investing in their development and growth. Alongside the acquisition of PowerEPOS by Henderson Technology in 2025, the combined companies will serve more than 5,000 customers, bringing Henderson Technology's headcount to over 200 people.

Darren Nickels, Retail Technology Operations Director at Henderson Technology, said: "Azpiral and htec are businesses we have long respected, and they fit naturally within Henderson Technology. We operate in the same markets and we share the same commitment to helping forecourt, convenience and retail businesses succeed. Indeed, Azpiral has been a supplier to Henderson Technology for some time, so this builds on an already strong relationship.”

“With the backing of the Henderson Group, we intend to invest in htec and Azpiral's products, people and customer service, and together we will be ideally placed to offer customers an enhanced range of products and services and to expand our footprint further across the UK and Ireland," he added.

Dawn Desai, EVP & GM, PDI International, said:“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Henderson Technology and believe this represents an exciting next chapter for htec and Azpiral. Both businesses are well positioned to thrive under Henderson Technology. PDI will continue serving our customers in the UK and Ireland with multiple solutions across our portfolio, including Orbis POS, and we are committed to working closely with Henderson Technology to ensure a smooth transition for customers, employees and partners.”

About Henderson Technology

Henderson Technology is part of Henderson Group and proud owners and developers of EDGEPoS, a multi-award-winning EPOS system. Henderson Technology provides a one-stop-shop for all the technological needs a retailer may have, including software and hardware. An innovative product offering maintains retail competitiveness across back-office, stock control and multi-site operations, in a single solution, supporting business growth.

About PDI Technologies

PDI Technologies, Inc. provides solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. With operations across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, PDI supports more than 200,000 customers in over 60 countries. PDI is“Connecting Convenience” by helping businesses modernize and converge to increase productivity and engage customers faster. Now with PDIQ, PDI is embedding AI into trusted workflows so teams can work smarter, make better decisions, and accelerate innovation. From large-scale ERP and logistics to loyalty, payments, and cybersecurity, PDI delivers the intelligence needed to win in a rapidly changing world. Visit pditechnologies.com.

CONTACT: PDI Technologies...