MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The India taxi market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.46% during 2027–2032, with online booking leading the market with a 70.92% share in 2026. Ride-hailing, passenger cars, and individual consumers continue to anchor demand, while electric taxis, airport transfers, and ridesharing emerge as the fastest-growing segments.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the India taxi market size is projected to grow from USD 16.22 billion in 2027 to USD 36.27 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 17.46%. Wider digital payment access, crowded city roads, and time-sensitive airport journeys are giving riders more reasons to book a cab. Operators are also adding electric taxis to their service mix, though financing conditions and state-level operating rules will shape how quickly new fleet capacity comes online. At the same time, fare-retention norms are leaving platforms with less room to fund expansion, which makes access to affordable credit important for operators targeting airport and congested-city demand.

India n Taxi Market Trends and Drivers

Airport journeys are pushing demand for advance-booked cabs : Rising air travel is giving taxi operators a clear opportunity in pre-scheduled rides. Travelers want certainty that a vehicle will be ready at their doorstep in time for departure, rather than relying on a queue at the terminal. This shifts the sales pitch from a quick pick up to a dependable, time-specific service, which means operators must plan driver and vehicle availability around flight schedules.

Easy digital payments are bringing more riders onto taxi apps : Widespread smartphone ownership and a strong national payment network have made it simple to book and pay for a ride in one place. Platforms can now serve a large audience using devices people already own, with no extra hardware needed. This convenience is helping app-based operators reach new customers and strengthen repeat usage across cities.

“The India taxi market reflects changing travel preferences, digital booking adoption, and expanding demand across urban, intercity, and airport services. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research framework combining market-level evidence, segment analysis, and competitive assessment to provide decision makers with a reliable basis for evaluating industry developments and growth opportunities.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

Regional Market Dynamics in Indian taxi Market

In eastern India, Kolkata shows how a familiar local taxi can blend with modern booking. Newly added dual-fuel yellow cabs are accessible through a dedicated app, giving passengers a way to reserve rides while keeping the city's heritage taxi identity. Fleet management and automaker involvement have helped bring these vehicles onto the road under one coordinated effort.

In the south, taxi activity around Bengaluru and Chennai is expanding beyond local trips. Regional intercity routes to nearby destinations are gaining popularity, and operators are also experimenting with niche offerings such as pet-friendly rides. Serving these needs calls for separate route planning and product choices, as providers must ensure coverage at both ends of each journey.

India Taxi Industry Segmentation

By Booking Type

Online Booking

Offline Booking

By Service Type

Ride-Hailing

Ride-Sharing / Car-Pooling



Subscription & Corporate Leasing

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Two-Wheelers

Three-Wheeler Auto-Rickshaws

Vans & MPVs

By Propulsion Type

ICE (Petrol/Diesel/CNG)

Electric

Hybrid

By Trip Purpose

Intra-City Point-to-Point

Airport Transfers

Outstation / Inter-city

Corporate Mobility

By Customer Segment

Individual Consumers

Corporate / Institutional

India Taxi Companies



ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola Cabs)

Uber Technologies Inc.

Rapido

MLL Mobility Pvt Ltd

BluSmart Mobility Pvt Ltd

Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd

NTL FastTrack Taxi

Savaari Car Rentals

inDrive

Spice Cabs

Mega Cabs

BlaBlaCar

Evera Cabs

Jugnoo

Zoomcar India Pvt Ltd

Bounce Infinity

Yulu Bikes

Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd.



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