SANY Foundation Signs Memorandum of Intent with AHA Centre at the 7th AJDRP Workshop

JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On 17 November 2026, on the sidelines of the 7th ASEAN Joint Disaster Response Plan (AJDRP) Workshop, SANY Foundation and the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) signed a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) in Jakarta, Indonesia, establishing a framework for cooperation in disaster management and emergency response.Mr. Lee Yam Ming, Executive Director of the AHA Centre, and Ms. Danxi Shen, Secretary General of the SANY Foundation, signed the MoI on behalf of their respective organisations. Mr. Thipasone Soukhathammavong, Deputy Director-General of Planning and International Cooperation, Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare of Lao PDR, as the Vice Chair of the Governing Board of the AHA Centre, witnessed the signing ceremony. Mr. Saanjay Shamdasani, Director of Government Relations and Deputy General Manager of SANY Asia Pacific, also attended the event.The signing ceremony took place during the second day of the Workshop. Under the MoI, the two Parties committed to establishing a systematic cooperation mechanism to integrate SANY's heavy machinery expertise, technological innovation, and global network into the ASEAN regional humanitarian response system. Cooperation will focus on disaster preparedness, emergency response, and post-disaster recovery, supporting the realisation of the One ASEAN, One Response goal and enhancing the efficiency of regional disaster response. The Parties will also undertake pilot projects in selected ASEAN Member States to explore scalable regional cooperation models and empower the development of resilient local communities.The 7th AJDRP Workshop, held from 16 to 18 November, is a key operational meeting under the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response (AADMER). It aims to review and update the ASEAN Joint Disaster Response Plan, covering disaster scenarios, standby arrangements, mobilisation procedures, and coordination mechanisms. Participants include the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management, the ASEAN Secretariat, ASEAN dialogue partners, the Red Cross, and AHA Centre implementing and operational partners.Founded by SANY Group, the SANY Foundation is dedicated to advancing sustainable human development through scientific spirit and engineering ingenuity. This partnership with the AHA Centre, together with the earlier cooperation with OCHA and the SANY Asia-Pacific Response Network, forms an interconnected framework - from global framework to regional platform to local network - systematically integrating SANY's capabilities into the international humanitarian response system.

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SANY Foundation Signs Memorandum of Intent with AHA Centre at the 7th AJDRP Workshop News Provided By SANY GROUP November 18, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, International Organizations



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