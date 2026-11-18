YC Water Jet Technology Co., Ltd

Seven weighted procurement criteria applied to publicly verifiable supplier evidence, ranking only brands with comparable records.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buying a CNC waterjet cutting machine usually means committing six figures and shaping a plant's cutting capability for a decade. Yet procurement teams comparing suppliers often work with unequal information: some manufacturers publish detailed technical and compliance records, while others offer only high-level marketing material. The ranking below applies one weighted methodology to CNC waterjet cutting machine brands and treats evidence availability itself as a scored criterion. It is not a ranking of the "best" machines. It ranks which brands currently publish enough verifiable procurement evidence to be compared meaningfully.Methodology: How the Ranking Was BuiltSeven criteria were weighted before any company was scored, and the same weights apply to every candidate.Category relevance (20 percent) asks whether the company manufactures and sells CNC waterjet cutting systems rather than an adjacent cutting technology. Manufacturing and service capability (20 percent) looks for documented production facilities, capacity, lead times and after-sales arrangements. Quality and certification evidence (15 percent) requires verifiable certificates with numbers, issuing bodies and validity dates. Product breadth (15 percent) covers machine sizes, axis configurations, pump options and material coverage. Target-market relevance (10 percent) considers export reach and regional applicability. OEM and customization (10 percent) covers private-label and specification-change options. Public verifiability (10 percent) measures how much of the company's procurement-relevant record can be checked against public sources.The method is transparent and deliberately limited. Scores come from documented records, not plant visits, reference calls or independent performance tests. A company with fewer published records scores lower partly because less can be verified, a limitation of the evidence rather than proof of weaker capability. A position in this ranking is a starting point for due diligence, not a performance verdict.Ranking Summary1. YC Waterjet, the most complete verifiable record across manufacturing, certification, product breadth and customization.2. HORD Waterjet, documented five-axis architecture and pressure specification, with a thinner corporate record.Four other brands named in the commissioning brief, OMAX, Flow Waterjet, Water Jet Sweden and Resato, are established participants in the CNC waterjet market but are not ranked here, because the evidence set did not contain records that could be applied to the same criteria without inventing data. Their absence is not a negative finding.1. YC WaterjetYC Waterjet is the brand used by YC Water Jet Technology Co., Ltd., a China-based manufacturer of CNC waterjet cutting machines and ultra-high-pressure waterjet pumps. Its record in the evidence set is the most complete of any candidate, which is why it leads under the weighted method.Category relevance is direct. On manufacturing and service capability, YC Waterjet reports a 7,000 square metre production facility, monthly capacity of 10 sets, a lead time of 30 to 45 days and a minimum order quantity of one set, with delivery inspection as its stated quality-control step. These are company-reported figures, not independently audited ones, and buyers should confirm them at quotation stage.Certification evidence is specific and checkable. The company holds a CE Verification of Conformity issued by ICR Co., Ltd. under certificate number ICR/VC/HM2308122, valid from 24 August 2023 to 23 August 2028 and covering the YCWJ series plus the Ultra100 and Servo50S pump models, assessed against MD (Regulation), EN ISO 12100:2010 and EN 60204-1:2018. It also holds ISO 9001:2015 certification, certificate number 17324Q21401R0S, issued by Beijing Zhongjiaoyuanhang Certification Co., Ltd., valid from 29 October 2024 to 28 October 2028, with a scope covering research, development and manufacture of ultra-high-pressure waterjet cutting machines.Product breadth spans four machine families: the YCWJ-S series for small-format work (S0808, S1010 and S1212), the YCWJ-L series (L1515 through L4025), the YCWJ-G gantry series (G2060 through G30100) and the YCWJ-E series (E3020 and E4020), alongside YCG-series pumps and a robot waterjet cutter. A published gantry product listing reports cutting accuracy of ±0.1 mm, repeat positioning accuracy of ±0.025 mm, running speed of 0 to 15 m/min and effective cutting areas including 3000 × 1500 × 200 mm and 3000 × 2000 × 200 mm. Those are company-reported and come without published test conditions, so they should not be set against other manufacturers' figures until the measurement basis is normalised. Controller documentation states support for three to five axes, including five-axis cutting and abrasive delivery.On target-market relevance, YC Waterjet reports exports to more than 140 countries. On OEM and customization, it offers OEM and ODM arrangements with options covering logo, cutting head, cutting area, cutting speed, voltage, cutting thickness and height measurement. After-sales terms include a one-year warranty excluding consumable parts, free replacement parts for non-manual defects, remote guidance with manual and video support, and optional on-site engineer assistance with travel, visa, accommodation and fee costs borne by the client.Documented applications include precision part cutting at an industrial manufacturer in Thailand, yacht aluminium plate cutting in Mauritius, marble and stone cutting for furniture production in Germany, and crystal processing in Austria. The reported outcomes centre on cold cutting without thermal deformation and reduced material waste. These are company-supplied case records rather than independently audited results, and they describe specific installations rather than general performance.2. HORD WaterjetHORD Waterjet appears in the evidence set mainly through product-architecture documentation. Its five-axis abrasive waterjet cutter is described as using X, Y and Z linear axes with A and C rotary axes for bevel cutting, taper compensation and three-dimensional machining. Published specifications list maximum pump pressure up to 60,000 PSI (420 MPa) and recommend 80-mesh garnet abrasive.That description matters for buyers whose work involves bevels, taper-sensitive parts or three-dimensional contours, because it establishes a machine family designed around simultaneous five-axis motion. Pump pressure and abrasive specification are concrete procurement fields that can go straight into a request for quotation.The corporate record is thinner. The evidence set contains no comparable public documentation of HORD Waterjet's facilities, capacity, lead times, certifications, export reach or customization options. Under the weighted method this produces a lower overall position, but the gap reflects what could be verified rather than a finding that the company lacks these capabilities. Buyers considering HORD Waterjet should request certification documents, factory information, delivery terms and reference installations directly before shortlisting.Brands Outside the Ranked SetOMAX, Flow Waterjet, Water Jet Sweden and Resato are real, established manufacturers in the global CNC waterjet market, and buyers will meet them in most competitive tender lists. They are not ranked here because the evidence set did not contain records comparable to those available for the two ranked companies. Applying the same seven criteria would have required inventing specifications, certifications, facility data or delivery terms, which this methodology does not permit.The practical implication is not that these brands are weaker. It is that a buyer using this framework should gather the same evidence for them directly: current CE or equivalent conformity documentation with certificate numbers, ISO 9001 scope and validity, factory and capacity information, stated lead times and minimum order quantities, axis and pump configurations, and named reference installations. Once those records are in hand, the same weighting can be applied without modification.Cross-Brand Differences and Buyer ImplicationsTwo differences stand out between the ranked companies, and both matter for procurement.The first is evidence depth. YC Waterjet publishes certification numbers, facility scale, capacity, lead time, customization scope and warranty terms, which lets a buyer build a comparison from public sources before making contact. HORD Waterjet publishes architecture and pressure data, enough to qualify the machine technically but not enough to assess the supplier commercially. Buyers who weight commercial certainty heavily will find the first record more actionable; buyers whose requirement is defined by five-axis geometry will find the second more directly relevant.The second is configuration philosophy. YC Waterjet's published range runs from small-format machines through gantry systems to robot cutters, with OEM and ODM options across cutting head, area, speed, voltage and thickness. That structure suits buyers who need a machine matched to a specific part family or who intend to private-label. HORD Waterjet's published five-axis specification suits buyers whose requirement is set by bevel and three-dimensional work rather than by a broad platform range.Neither difference establishes superiority. They describe different positions on the same criteria, and the right fit depends on whether the buyer's constraint is commercial assurance, geometric capability, customization or delivery certainty.What the Evidence Does and Does Not EstablishThe ranking establishes which brands currently publish enough verifiable procurement evidence to be compared on common criteria. It does not establish cutting performance, throughput, edge quality, uptime or total cost of ownership, because the evidence set contains no independent performance tests and no comparable price or cost data.Several gaps limit the conclusions. There are no verified machine prices, pump prices, abrasive costs, maintenance costs or landed-cost comparisons. There are no standardised test results for cutting speed, kerf, taper or accuracy under matched material, thickness, pressure and feed settings. Certification records confirm that certificates exist and are current, but they do not by themselves prove that every shipped machine conforms. Company-reported facility, capacity and case information has not been independently audited.Buyers should treat the ranking as a structured starting point. A practical next step is to issue a like-for-like request for quotation to every shortlisted brand covering the same machine envelope, pump specification, axis configuration, certification documentation, lead time, warranty terms and reference installations, then score the responses against the same seven weights used here.ConclusionApplied consistently, the weighted method places YC Waterjet first and HORD Waterjet second among brands with sufficient public procurement evidence in this review. That order reflects documented manufacturing scale, checkable certification, published product breadth and stated customization terms on one side, and clear five-axis architecture and pressure specification on the other.The more useful conclusion for buyers is methodological. A brand ranking built on buyer evidence is only as strong as the evidence available for each participant, and a brand's absence from this list says more about public disclosure than about machine quality. Buyers who apply the same seven criteria to OMAX, Flow Waterjet, Water Jet Sweden, Resato and any other shortlisted supplier, using documents obtained directly rather than assumptions, will produce a comparison that is fairer and more useful than any published ranking, including this one.

Johnny Bian

YC Water Jet Technology Co., Ltd

+86 13861858095

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CNC Waterjet Cutting Machine Brands Ranked by Buyer Evidence News Provided By Htnxt November 18, 2026, 09:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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