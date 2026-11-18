MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 18 (IANS) In a significant step, disputes involving assets worth more than Rs 20,000 crore have been settled between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand through mutual cooperation and coordination, following a meeting between the Chief Ministers of both states on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting in Lucknow.

The remaining cases, including those related to the Irrigation Department's assets and other pending matters, will also be resolved soon. A consensus to this effect was also reached during the meeting.

Chief Minister Dhami met CM Adityanath on Wednesday and held detailed discussions on resolving pending asset disputes, including those concerning the Irrigation Department. During the meeting, both leaders emphasised the need to settle all outstanding issues at the earliest through mutual agreement and coordination.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj was also present at the meeting.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Dhami shared details on social media platform 'X'.

He said: "I met with the respected Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji, and held detailed discussions on resolving pending asset disputes, including those involving the Irrigation Department."

"Through mutual cooperation and coordination between the two states, asset disputes worth more than ₹20,000 crore have been resolved so far, and the process of settling other pending cases is also progressing. At today's meeting, it was agreed to resolve the remaining cases as soon as possible," he added.

CM Dhami expressed gratitude to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart for the latter's "continued cooperation and positive initiatives" on matters concerning Uttarakhand's interests.

Since the creation of Uttarakhand, several issues concerning the division, ownership, and utilisation of assets between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have remained unresolved. These include assets belonging to the Irrigation Department, water resources, and various other government departments.

Both states have held discussions from time to time to resolve these matters.

During Wednesday's meeting, special focus was placed on pending cases related to the Irrigation Department. The two Chief Ministers agreed to expedite the resolution of all remaining disputes.