MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who met Prince William in the city on Wednesday, has shared the details of his“light” conversation with the British royalty.

Saif was accompanied by his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan to Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar's Dharma Production office in the city where they met the member of the royal family.

The actor then spoke with the media stationed at the venue, as he shared what he and Prince William spoke about.

The actor said,“He is interested in a lot of things. He will meet politicians and all kinds of people who represent India. Karan Johar is a wonderful ambassador for films. I think he talked about films in general, and the kind of co-operation between our countries. I meant it was just quite a light conversation about films, songs, and that kind of thing. Yes, we also talked a little bit about cricket and about Tiger Pataudi, playing cricket in England and playing cricket in India”.

The Prince got a taste of Bollywood nostalgia during his visit to Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office. The music from the Karan Johar-directorial 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', which was majorly set in London, gave the royal visit its cinematic touch. Dancers performed to some of the film's best-loved songs, including Kareena's iconic song 'Bole Chudiyan'.

The meeting brought together the royal world and Hindi cinema, with Kareena and Saif adding some familiar star power to the occasion. It also came just a day after Karan hosted the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai on November 17. Founded by William, the awards recognise people and organisations working on solutions to environmental challenges.

Mumbai hosted the 6th edition of the awards for the first time in India. During his visit, William participated in an Earthshot Impact Assembly, met the 15 global finalists and highlighted India's growing contribution to climate action and sustainable development.

The Prince and his wife Catherine also enjoyed a game of gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, travelled on the Mumbai Metro and interacted with young environmental enthusiasts. Five winners will each receive $1.3 million to scale up their environmental initiatives.