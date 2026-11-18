MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) A farmer from Talagunda village in Karnataka's Shivamogga district allegedly died by suicide following crop loss, triggering a sharp attack by BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on the Congress government over its handling of farmers' distress.

The farmer, identified as B.P. Ramesh, allegedly died by suicide following crop loss, leaving behind his pregnant wife.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Vijayendra expressed grief over the death of B.P. Ramesh, and accused the government led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of neglecting farmers while being preoccupied with corruption allegations, the alleged sting operation and internal differences within the ruling party.

He said the farmer's death reflected the severity of the distress caused by drought and crop losses in the state. He alleged that the government had failed to provide even a nominal amount of compensation to farmers affected by crop damage and was playing with their lives.

"The condition of the farmer from Talagunda who died by suicide is, in reality, the plight of many other farmers in the state," Vijayendra said.

Accusing the Congress government of being insensitive to farmers' problems, he said there were no signs of the government coming forward to support distressed farmers or instil confidence among those who had suffered crop losses.

Questioning the government's moral authority to continue in office, Vijayendra asked what justification it had for remaining in power when it had failed to provide relief and support to farmers.

He alleged that the government was more concerned about corruption, the sting operation controversy and internal political conflicts than safeguarding farmers' interests.

Vijayendra said public anger against the alleged anti-farmer policies of the government was growing and warned that a situation could arise in which people would remove the government from power.

"If the Congress government does not have the commitment or the ability to protect farmers' interests, it should step down. Otherwise, it should be prepared for the day when people teach it a lesson," he said.

Expressing condolences over Ramesh's death, Vijayendra said he stood with the bereaved family during the difficult period and extended his support to them.

He also expressed concern over the family's situation following the death of Ramesh, particularly as his wife was pregnant and stated that he stands with the family in this difficult period.