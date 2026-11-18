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Elite Dash Technology, a Dubai-based automotive technology company specialising in advanced digital dashboard systems and automotive electronics, has placed the UAE firmly on the global automotive innovation map following its landmark debut at SEMA Show 2026, held from 3–6 November in Las Vegas, USA. Representing a significant milestone for both the company and the UAE's growing automotive technology sector, Elite Dash showcased homegrown innovation on one of the world's most prestigious automotive stages, reinforcing the nation's position as an emerging force in advanced automotive technologies while marking a new chapter in the company's international expansion journey.

The company's participation at one of the world's leading automotive trade exhibitions represents an important step in its ambition to take UAE-designed, engineered and manufactured automotive technology beyond regional markets and establish Elite Dash as an internationally recognized automotive technology brand.

Founded in Dubai in 2021 by Emirati entrepreneur Abdulla Saeed Alremeithi, Elite Dash has grown from a homegrown concept into an innovative automotive technology company developing advanced digital dashboard solutions for road, performance and track applications. Its presence at SEMA Show 2026 reflects the company's commitment to competing on the global stage while highlighting the UAE's growing capabilities in automotive engineering, electronics and advanced manufacturing.

“Participating in SEMA Show 2026 was a proud and defining moment for Elite Dash Technology and an important milestone in our journey towards international growth. As a homegrown Emirati company, we were honoured to represent the UAE on one of the world's most prestigious automotive platforms and contribute to positioning our nation on the global automotive innovation map.

Our participation demonstrated that UAE-developed automotive technologies have the potential to compete internationally in innovation, quality and performance. Showcasing our products in Las Vegas was not only an achievement for Elite Dash, but also an opportunity to highlight the capabilities, ambition and creativity of Emirati businesses on the world stage.”

During the four-day exhibition, Elite Dash showcased its flagship E-10 and E-12 digital dashboard systems, demonstrating how UAE-developed technology can meet the evolving requirements of the international automotive industry.

Designed, engineered and manufactured in the UAE, both systems integrate real-time vehicle data with customizable digital interfaces, data logging, GPS integration, keypad control and adjustable shift lights. The products also offer compatibility with a wide range of aftermarket and stock Engine Control Units (ECUs), providing flexible solutions for automotive enthusiasts, performance specialists and vehicle manufacturers.

The E-10 features a 7-inch touchscreen display designed for integration into a vehicle's center or heads-up area, while the E-12 offers a 12.3-inch high-resolution digital dashboard, providing a modern alternative to traditional analogue instrument clusters.

“We returned from SEMA Show with renewed confidence in our vision and greater determination to expand our international footprint. Our ambition is to establish Elite Dash as a globally recognised automotive technology brand, build strategic partnerships and bring UAE-developed innovation to markets around the world. This participation marked an exciting new chapter in our growth journey, and we are proud to have carried the UAE's name onto the international stage.”

Beyond showcasing its technological capabilities, Elite Dash's participation at SEMA Show 2026 forms part of a broader strategy to expand its international footprint, strengthen its global brand positioning and explore opportunities with automotive distributors, industry specialists and potential business partners across international markets.

Elite Dash's global ambitions also reflect the growing opportunities for Emirati entrepreneurs and UAE-based technology companies to establish a presence in highly competitive international industries. By developing and manufacturing its products locally, the company aims to demonstrate that the UAE can contribute to the global automotive technology landscape not only as a market for international products but also as a source of advanced engineering and innovation.

Following its participation at SEMA Show 2026, Elite Dash will continue pursuing international growth opportunities, strengthening industry relationships and expanding awareness of its UAE-made automotive solutions.

With innovation, performance and engineering excellence at the center of its strategy, Elite Dash is positioning itself for its next phase of growth, taking its homegrown technology from Dubai to the world.