As actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband Raj Nidimoru get set to welcome their first child, the couple hosted a spiritual home puja with close ones. The gathering was a quiet spiritual moment for the whole family before the arrival of their new baby. For the event, Samantha wore a muted red cotton-silk Anarkali suit which came with a price tag of Rs 48,250, from Ogaan.

Samantha's Hosts Spiritual Ceremony At Home

Photos from the family blessing ceremony were later shared online on social media with Samantha posting photos on Instagram with the caption 'Us'. The actress's glow was unmissable in the photos. She looked stunning and how. She completed her look with soft waves, muted makeup, and heavy earrings. She and Raj complimented each other perfectly.

Take a look at her photos!

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About Samantha and Raj!

Samantha and Raj are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of all time. They got married in December 2025. Now they are expecting their first baby. Samantha also had a very peaceful and homey baby shower for her little one. The actress looked glowy and clad in a tumeric yellow suit, alongside the love of her life.