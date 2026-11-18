An arranged marriage proposal involving an ISRO scientist and a woman employed in a state government job has fallen apart after a crucial detail about the woman's employment status reportedly emerged just before the wedding. The incident, shared on Reddit, has triggered a debate over honesty, transparency and unrealistic expectations in arranged marriages.

The marriage discussions had reportedly progressed smoothly, with both families moving ahead with wedding preparations and even fixing an engagement date. However, the situation took an unexpected turn after the groom's family discovered that the woman's government job was temporary, a detail that had allegedly not been disclosed earlier.

Woman Had Certain Expectations From Her Future Husband

The incident was shared by a Reddit user on the platform's r/Arrangedmarriage subreddit under the title,“When Matrimony Expectations Don't Match Reality."

When Matrimony Expectations Don't Match Realityby u/moonlight-7537 in Arrangedmarriage

According to the post, a friend of the Reddit user had been searching for a suitable match through a matrimonial application. The woman had completed her BSc from a private college and was working in a state government position. However, her employment was temporary, and this information was reportedly missing from her matrimonial profile.

Her parents subsequently sent a marriage proposal to a man whose profile described him as a government employee but offered limited details about his educational qualifications and professional background. The man was approximately 5'5 tall and had an average appearance, according to the post.

However, the prospective groom's actual credentials were far more impressive than his profile suggested. He was reportedly an ISRO scientist with an engineering degree from a reputed college, a master's degree from abroad and a successful career that afforded him a comfortable lifestyle.

As the marriage discussions progressed, the woman expressed a desire to speak directly with him to understand his expectations and plans for married life.

During their conversation, she reportedly asked about his salary and outlined her expectations from her future husband. She wanted him to earn a specific amount, own a house and have a car. She also expressed a preference for a taller partner, despite his height being clearly mentioned in his matrimonial profile.

Groom Wanted Someone Who Would Accept Him

When the conversation shifted to his expectations, the man reportedly said he wanted a woman from a good family who would genuinely love and accept him for who he was, rather than being attracted to his professional achievements, job or financial status.

He also chose to be transparent about his personal health history, revealing that he had previously suffered from a thyroid problem. He clarified that the condition had been treated and that he was no longer taking medication.

The man reportedly wanted the prospective bride to know about his medical history before the families proceeded further with the marriage discussions.

Initially, everything appeared to be progressing smoothly, with both families agreeing to move ahead and the engagement date being fixed.

However, the arrangement hit a roadblock when the woman's parents eventually informed the groom's family that her government job was temporary and that she was still attempting to secure a permanent position.

The revelation reportedly left the groom's family dissatisfied, particularly because the woman's employment status had not been disclosed during the initial discussions.

Following further conversations, the two families failed to reach an agreement, prompting the groom's family to call off the marriage.

The Reddit post subsequently sparked a flurry of reactions, with several users questioning why the woman's temporary employment status had not been disclosed from the beginning. The incident also reignited discussions about transparency, financial expectations and the importance of honesty when navigating arranged marriage proposals.

(Please note: The claims made in the original post have not been independently verified by Asianetnews English)