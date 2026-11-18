MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 18 (IANS) South African power-hitter Heinrich Klaasen has been appointed captain of Gulf Giants for the fifth season of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20), with the Adani Sportsline-owned franchise banking on his experience and leadership as they target the title.

The tournament will be played from November 21 to December 20, 2026, with the upcoming edition marking Klaasen's debut in the ILT20.

One of the most destructive middle-order batters in T20 cricket, Klaasen has amassed more than 7,000 runs in over 300 matches in the format. He has also scored 1,000 runs in 58 T20 Internationals for South Africa, establishing himself as a formidable presence in the shortest format.

Speaking on his appointment, Klaasen said,“I am honoured to captain the Gulf Giants and grateful to the Adani Sportsline family for the opportunity. We have a talented group and I am looking forward to working with our Head Coach Simon Helmot and the rest of the squad. I know Simon well, which makes this even more exciting. We will focus on building a strong team environment, playing good cricket and giving ourselves the best chance of winning the title.”

Head coach Simon Helmot welcomed the appointment, highlighting Klaasen's ability to handle pressure and contribute to the team's leadership group.

“Heinrich's experience and understanding of T20 cricket make him a strong addition to our leadership group. He knows how to handle pressure, take responsibility and get the best out of himself in big moments. I have known him for a long time and look forward to working with him again. His competitive approach and understanding of the game will be valuable in bringing the squad together. We are delighted to have him lead the Giants this season.”

Klaasen's familiarity with Helmot and his extensive experience in international cricket and franchise leagues are expected to strengthen the Giants' preparations for the season as they seek to mount a title challenge.