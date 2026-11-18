ADI Foundation and Nova Partner to Advance Stablecoin Issuance and Cross-Border Payments on ADI Chain
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) ABU DHABI, UAE, November 18, 2026 – ADI Foundation, the organization behind the institutional blockchain network ADI Chain, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with and Nova, the digital asset platform behind the USD-pegged stablecoin USDN, to examine native stablecoin issuance and new cross-border payment capabilities on ADI Chain.
The partnership comes amid continued growth in stablecoin adoption, with the global stablecoin market reaching a total capitalization of US$313 billion in September 2026, according to CoinDesk Research. The collaboration aims to expand ADI Chain's multi-currency stablecoin ecosystem by exploring the integration of Nova's stablecoin issuance infrastructure with the network. Building on ADI Chain's existing support for DDSC, the UAE dirham-backed stablecoin, the partnership could create new opportunities for digital dollar and dirham-based transactions, supporting more efficient cross-border payments and settlement.
Under the proposed collaboration, Nova and ADI Foundation will explore the native issuance of USDN on ADI Chain. Native issuance would allow USDN to be created and redeemed directly on ADI Chain, enabling institutions to hold and settle digital dollars on the same network as DDSC. The partnership will also examine opportunities to integrate Nova's fiat payout infrastructure and enable more efficient cross-border transfers between digital currencies and traditional financial systems.
Jack Saracco, Head of Stablecoin Programs, ADI Foundation, said:
"Building a truly connected digital financial system requires infrastructure that supports multiple currencies and makes it easier for institutions to move value across borders. Our collaboration with Nova is another step toward expanding the stablecoin ecosystem on ADI Chain and exploring how digital dollars and regional currencies can work together to support more efficient global payments."
Mitchel Devana, General Manager, Nova, said:
"Stablecoins have enormous potential to simplify how money moves internationally, but realizing that potential requires reliable infrastructure and greater connectivity between digital currencies. By exploring native issuance on ADI Chain and integration with its growing stablecoin ecosystem, we see opportunities to expand the utility and accessibility of USDN for institutions, businesses and users."
The proposed collaboration will be subject to further due diligence, applicable regulatory approvals and definitive agreements between the parties.
The partnership comes amid continued growth in stablecoin adoption, with the global stablecoin market reaching a total capitalization of US$313 billion in September 2026, according to CoinDesk Research. The collaboration aims to expand ADI Chain's multi-currency stablecoin ecosystem by exploring the integration of Nova's stablecoin issuance infrastructure with the network. Building on ADI Chain's existing support for DDSC, the UAE dirham-backed stablecoin, the partnership could create new opportunities for digital dollar and dirham-based transactions, supporting more efficient cross-border payments and settlement.
Under the proposed collaboration, Nova and ADI Foundation will explore the native issuance of USDN on ADI Chain. Native issuance would allow USDN to be created and redeemed directly on ADI Chain, enabling institutions to hold and settle digital dollars on the same network as DDSC. The partnership will also examine opportunities to integrate Nova's fiat payout infrastructure and enable more efficient cross-border transfers between digital currencies and traditional financial systems.
Jack Saracco, Head of Stablecoin Programs, ADI Foundation, said:
"Building a truly connected digital financial system requires infrastructure that supports multiple currencies and makes it easier for institutions to move value across borders. Our collaboration with Nova is another step toward expanding the stablecoin ecosystem on ADI Chain and exploring how digital dollars and regional currencies can work together to support more efficient global payments."
Mitchel Devana, General Manager, Nova, said:
"Stablecoins have enormous potential to simplify how money moves internationally, but realizing that potential requires reliable infrastructure and greater connectivity between digital currencies. By exploring native issuance on ADI Chain and integration with its growing stablecoin ecosystem, we see opportunities to expand the utility and accessibility of USDN for institutions, businesses and users."
The proposed collaboration will be subject to further due diligence, applicable regulatory approvals and definitive agreements between the parties.
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