Carney Vows to Expand Sanctions on Russia Until War Ends
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed Wednesday to intensify economic pressure on Russia for as long as its war against Ukraine continues, dismissing suggestions that international sanctions have lost their effectiveness.
"Sanctions are very real, and they're going to continue to increase as long as this war goes on," Carney told reporters at a press conference in Shenzhen, a city in southern China.
His comments followed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said Wednesday that "instruments of economic dominance and de facto coercion" have "outlived their usefulness" and no longer produce the intended results.
Carney rejected that assessment, describing sanctions as "absolutely necessary" in response to what he called an "illegal and unjustified war." He also accused Putin of "lying about the situation on the ground."
"Mr. Putin can ask his financial institutions, he can ask his oligarch friends, he can ask his hockey players whether or not sanctions are thing of the past," said Carney.
The Canadian leader said Ottawa coordinates with international partners to continuously adjust its restrictive measures, with particular attention to Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers and financial institutions.
Addressing former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's 2014 encounter with Putin, Carney expressed full agreement with Harper's position. At the time, Harper said he would shake hands with the Russian leader while telling him to "get out of Ukraine."
"I don't think the president of the Russian Federation is in any doubt about Canada's position, and yes, if I have the occasion to be next to him, I will make that clear," Carney said when asked whether he would directly confront Putin.
Canada has sanctioned more than 3,500 individuals and entities and over 700 vessels since 2014, citing "violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and in gross and systematic human rights violations."
In its latest round of measures, Ottawa placed an additional 38 entities and 24 individuals under its sanctions regime.
"Sanctions are very real, and they're going to continue to increase as long as this war goes on," Carney told reporters at a press conference in Shenzhen, a city in southern China.
His comments followed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said Wednesday that "instruments of economic dominance and de facto coercion" have "outlived their usefulness" and no longer produce the intended results.
Carney rejected that assessment, describing sanctions as "absolutely necessary" in response to what he called an "illegal and unjustified war." He also accused Putin of "lying about the situation on the ground."
"Mr. Putin can ask his financial institutions, he can ask his oligarch friends, he can ask his hockey players whether or not sanctions are thing of the past," said Carney.
The Canadian leader said Ottawa coordinates with international partners to continuously adjust its restrictive measures, with particular attention to Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers and financial institutions.
Addressing former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's 2014 encounter with Putin, Carney expressed full agreement with Harper's position. At the time, Harper said he would shake hands with the Russian leader while telling him to "get out of Ukraine."
"I don't think the president of the Russian Federation is in any doubt about Canada's position, and yes, if I have the occasion to be next to him, I will make that clear," Carney said when asked whether he would directly confront Putin.
Canada has sanctioned more than 3,500 individuals and entities and over 700 vessels since 2014, citing "violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and in gross and systematic human rights violations."
In its latest round of measures, Ottawa placed an additional 38 entities and 24 individuals under its sanctions regime.
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