Tadweer Group’s ‘Al Dhafra Mobilization & Awareness’ campaign supports Tajmee’e’s waste collection rollout
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 17 November 2026: Tadweer Group has delivered its ‘Al Dhafra Mobilization & Awareness’ campaign to support the phased rollout of waste collection services by its subsidiary, Tajmee’e. The campaign brought service teams into community venues across the region, giving residents and farmers the opportunity to discuss collection arrangements directly with them.
Held during October and November, the campaign comprised six community engagement activities covering new waste bins, household waste collection, bulky and green waste services, and designated farm waste collection points. It was delivered in strategic partnership with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and in collaboration with Majalis Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra Municipality, Al Dhafra Police and the Family Development Foundation’s Al Dhafra Branch.
Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, said: “As we gradually introduce our services across Al Dhafra, we are engaging directly with residents and farmers to hear their views, understand their needs and explain the services available and how to access them. We continue to work with our partners to improve service quality and efficiency, and to deliver sustainable solutions that meet the region’s needs and the aspirations of its community.”
The activities included two engagements at the Al Dhafra Dates Festival, sessions at the Family Development Foundation in Al Mirfa and Madinat Zayed Police Centre, a community forum in Al Sila, and a session at Madinat Zayed Majlis.
Organised in collaboration with Majalis Abu Dhabi, the Madinat Zayed Majlis session brought together residents, government representatives and local organisations. Titled ‘Tadweer Group and Tajmee’e Services in Al Dhafra’, it covered collection arrangements for households and farms, new bins, and planned improvements to designated farm waste collection points.
Participants also received guidance on how to request the collection of bulky and green waste, including unwanted furniture and garden trimmings, through TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s digital government services platform.
Hussain Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Environmental Services & Solutions, said: “Our expansion across Al Dhafra marks a significant milestone in advancing waste management services and raising service standards across the region. By strengthening our operational capabilities and optimising the deployment of resources, we aim to deliver greater efficiency, reliability and consistency in waste collection services, while addressing the unique geographical and operational requirements of Al Dhafra.”
Tajmee’e’s phased mobilisation began in October and covers Liwa, Al Sila, Ghayathi, Madinat Zayed, Delma and Al Mirfa. Mobilisation in Delma and Al Mirfa is scheduled for December 2026. Services include municipal solid waste collection from residential and commercial areas, bulky and green waste collection from residential areas, and farm waste collection from designated points.
The campaign reflects Tadweer Group’s approach to supporting service delivery through community engagement and coordination with government entities and local partners. This work contributes to protecting Al Dhafra’s environment and supports Abu Dhabi’s wider ambitions for sustainable resource management.
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Held during October and November, the campaign comprised six community engagement activities covering new waste bins, household waste collection, bulky and green waste services, and designated farm waste collection points. It was delivered in strategic partnership with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and in collaboration with Majalis Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra Municipality, Al Dhafra Police and the Family Development Foundation’s Al Dhafra Branch.
Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, said: “As we gradually introduce our services across Al Dhafra, we are engaging directly with residents and farmers to hear their views, understand their needs and explain the services available and how to access them. We continue to work with our partners to improve service quality and efficiency, and to deliver sustainable solutions that meet the region’s needs and the aspirations of its community.”
The activities included two engagements at the Al Dhafra Dates Festival, sessions at the Family Development Foundation in Al Mirfa and Madinat Zayed Police Centre, a community forum in Al Sila, and a session at Madinat Zayed Majlis.
Organised in collaboration with Majalis Abu Dhabi, the Madinat Zayed Majlis session brought together residents, government representatives and local organisations. Titled ‘Tadweer Group and Tajmee’e Services in Al Dhafra’, it covered collection arrangements for households and farms, new bins, and planned improvements to designated farm waste collection points.
Participants also received guidance on how to request the collection of bulky and green waste, including unwanted furniture and garden trimmings, through TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s digital government services platform.
Hussain Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Environmental Services & Solutions, said: “Our expansion across Al Dhafra marks a significant milestone in advancing waste management services and raising service standards across the region. By strengthening our operational capabilities and optimising the deployment of resources, we aim to deliver greater efficiency, reliability and consistency in waste collection services, while addressing the unique geographical and operational requirements of Al Dhafra.”
Tajmee’e’s phased mobilisation began in October and covers Liwa, Al Sila, Ghayathi, Madinat Zayed, Delma and Al Mirfa. Mobilisation in Delma and Al Mirfa is scheduled for December 2026. Services include municipal solid waste collection from residential and commercial areas, bulky and green waste collection from residential areas, and farm waste collection from designated points.
The campaign reflects Tadweer Group’s approach to supporting service delivery through community engagement and coordination with government entities and local partners. This work contributes to protecting Al Dhafra’s environment and supports Abu Dhabi’s wider ambitions for sustainable resource management.
Ends
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