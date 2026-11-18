(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) - Dedicated international capacity corridor built on Nokia optical transport technology, connecting six core network nodes across Johannesburg, Cape Town, Jeddah, Marseille, Frankfurt and London.



- Simplified international connectivity for wholesale and enterprise customers through flexible, high-capacity Ethernet and Layer 1 services, with deterministic SLAs and readily available capacity.



- Strengthened connectivity between Africa, the Middle East and Europe, supporting growing AI, cloud and digital infrastructure requirements and future network service evolution.





Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 November 2026 – Nokia announced today that its optical networking technology is enabling CMC Networks to expand high-capacity international connectivity across Africa, the Middle East and Europe through its new Europe-Middle East-Africa Ring (EMEA-R). Connecting six strategic network nodes across the three regions, EMEA-R delivers scalable, carrier-grade connectivity to help wholesale and enterprise customers expand into new markets with greater flexibility and resilience.





EMEA-R provides reliable International Private Leased Circuit (IPLC) connectivity with dedicated 1G, 10G and 100G capacity. Through a single contract, SLA and operational relationship with CMC Networks, customers can simplify the management of their international connectivity. Pre-built, pre-lit capacity across established routes also enables faster service activation, helping customers expand into new markets with greater flexibility and resilience.





“EMEA-R demonstrates how advanced optical transport infrastructure can help address the growing demand for seamless, high-performance connectivity across markets,” said Samer Lutfi, Head of MEA Hyperscaler and AI & Cloud at Nokia. “By combining Nokia’s optical technology with CMC Networks’ regional reach and service expertise, the corridor gives wholesale and enterprise customers greater flexibility in how they access and scale international capacity. It also strengthens the connectivity foundation needed to support the evolution of cloud, AI and digital services across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.”





“With EMEA-R, we are addressing a key need among carriers and enterprises for reliable, flexible and scalable connectivity across international markets,” said Mahesh Jaishankar, Managing Director at CMC Networks. “By combining our regional expertise and network reach with Nokia’s optical transport technology, we are simplifying how customers access and manage capacity across Africa, the Middle East and Europe. This enables them to scale with greater confidence, while supporting the growing demand for connectivity driven by cloud, AI and digital transformation.”





EMEA-R combines terrestrial and subsea infrastructure, with the first phase connecting Johannesburg to London via Cape Town and the Atlantic, and Jeddah to Marseille via the Red Sea and Mediterranean. High-performance terrestrial routes link London, Frankfurt and Marseille. The corridor is supported by flexible, carrier-grade optical technology from Nokia, powered by the 1830 Photonic Service Switch platform, with extensions to data centers, internet exchanges, customer sites and onward regional destinations available on request.





EMEA-R reinforces the importance of regional connectivity in supporting Africa’s digital economy. As AI, cloud and data-intensive applications drive demand for high-capacity, reliable networks, the corridor strengthens connectivity between Africa, the Middle East and Europe, helping businesses scale their operations, access digital infrastructure and tap into emerging opportunities across the region.





The corridor is designed to evolve alongside customer needs, with future expansion plans expected to further strengthen connectivity between Africa, the Middle East and Europe. supporting future service enhancements and network expansion across the region.





Multimedia, technical information, and related news



Webpage: Optical networks



Product Page: 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS)





About Nokia



Nokia is a global leader in connectivity infrastructure, enabling the AI supercycle. We build networks that connect intelligence and deliver a comprehensive connectivity solution across fixed, mobile, IP, optical, core, and data center networks. With security by design, AI-driven innovation, and AI-optimized architecture, Nokia delivers trusted infrastructure that enables AI to scale and advances connectivity to secure a brighter world.





About CMC Networks



CMC Networks is the intelligent digital infrastructure partner for carriers and enterprises across Africa, the Middle East and beyond, providing connectivity that enables organisations to move faster, simplify operations, and scale with confidence.





Drawing on three decades of experience in the world's most challenging markets, CMC combines deep local expertise with a resilient pan-regional network and predictive service assurance, giving customers the visibility, resilience and continuity to connect, expand and operate seamlessly across multiple markets.







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