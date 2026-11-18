Russia Faces Fresh Chemical Weapons Allegations From Germany
(MENAFN) Germany on Wednesday accused Russia of deploying banned chemical substances in its war against Ukraine, calling for international accountability through the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
In a statement, the German Foreign Ministry condemned Moscow's alleged actions, saying: “Russia continues its relentless war against Ukraine and commits grave breaches of the Chemical Weapons Convention,”
“A Ukrainian investigation has found clear evidence of the use of prohibited chemicals. Russia needs to be held accountable at the OPCW.”
The OPCW oversees implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, an international treaty prohibiting the development, production, storage and use of chemical weapons.
Berlin issued its statement after Ukraine announced that its investigation had identified the use of prohibited chemical substances by Russian forces near the village of Illinka in September 2024. The OPCW circulated the findings among all signatories to the treaty earlier this week.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also condemned the alleged chemical attacks, describing them as a serious breach of international obligations.
“Russia’s systematic use of toxic chemicals as weapons in its war against Ukraine is a grave violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” he wrote in a social media post.
“The investigation established Russian military involvement and traced the munition through an organized production and supply chain,” he added.
Sybiha said Ukraine had recorded more than 14,000 incidents involving Russian ammunition containing hazardous chemical substances.
“Taken together, these findings must now serve as the basis for concrete international decisions to ensure Russia’s accountability under the Convention,” he said.
“We call on the OPCW and its States Parties to establish an effective attribution mechanism and take decisive action against those responsible.”
Moscow has consistently rejected allegations that its forces used chemical weapons in Ukraine, dismissing Ukrainian-provided information as “not trustworthy” and arguing that the claims lack concrete evidence.
Russia has instead accused Ukraine of deploying toxic chemicals and criticized Western governments for allegedly disregarding the reports it has submitted.
In a statement, the German Foreign Ministry condemned Moscow's alleged actions, saying: “Russia continues its relentless war against Ukraine and commits grave breaches of the Chemical Weapons Convention,”
“A Ukrainian investigation has found clear evidence of the use of prohibited chemicals. Russia needs to be held accountable at the OPCW.”
The OPCW oversees implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, an international treaty prohibiting the development, production, storage and use of chemical weapons.
Berlin issued its statement after Ukraine announced that its investigation had identified the use of prohibited chemical substances by Russian forces near the village of Illinka in September 2024. The OPCW circulated the findings among all signatories to the treaty earlier this week.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also condemned the alleged chemical attacks, describing them as a serious breach of international obligations.
“Russia’s systematic use of toxic chemicals as weapons in its war against Ukraine is a grave violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” he wrote in a social media post.
“The investigation established Russian military involvement and traced the munition through an organized production and supply chain,” he added.
Sybiha said Ukraine had recorded more than 14,000 incidents involving Russian ammunition containing hazardous chemical substances.
“Taken together, these findings must now serve as the basis for concrete international decisions to ensure Russia’s accountability under the Convention,” he said.
“We call on the OPCW and its States Parties to establish an effective attribution mechanism and take decisive action against those responsible.”
Moscow has consistently rejected allegations that its forces used chemical weapons in Ukraine, dismissing Ukrainian-provided information as “not trustworthy” and arguing that the claims lack concrete evidence.
Russia has instead accused Ukraine of deploying toxic chemicals and criticized Western governments for allegedly disregarding the reports it has submitted.
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