Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Missile Aimed at Riyadh
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen announced Wednesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi group toward the Riyadh region, as Saudi authorities issued security warnings in several southern parts of the kingdom.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a statement published on the social media platform X, without providing further details about the missile's trajectory or the circumstances surrounding the operation.
No casualties or property damage were reported following the interception.
Separately, Saudi Civil Defense authorities issued alerts warning residents of possible danger in Khamis Mushait governorate, as well as the southwestern provinces of Najran and Jazan.
The agency subsequently confirmed that the security threat had ended in all three locations, indicating that the alerts were no longer in effect.
The Houthi group had not immediately responded to the coalition's announcement or provided any comment on the reported missile launch.
The latest developments come amid continuing tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with coalition forces reporting repeated missile and drone operations directed toward Saudi territory.
Yemen has been embroiled in a prolonged conflict since 2014, when Houthi fighters took control of the capital, Sanaa, along with several other provinces.
In 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the conflict in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government, marking a major escalation in the country's ongoing war.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a statement published on the social media platform X, without providing further details about the missile's trajectory or the circumstances surrounding the operation.
No casualties or property damage were reported following the interception.
Separately, Saudi Civil Defense authorities issued alerts warning residents of possible danger in Khamis Mushait governorate, as well as the southwestern provinces of Najran and Jazan.
The agency subsequently confirmed that the security threat had ended in all three locations, indicating that the alerts were no longer in effect.
The Houthi group had not immediately responded to the coalition's announcement or provided any comment on the reported missile launch.
The latest developments come amid continuing tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with coalition forces reporting repeated missile and drone operations directed toward Saudi territory.
Yemen has been embroiled in a prolonged conflict since 2014, when Houthi fighters took control of the capital, Sanaa, along with several other provinces.
In 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the conflict in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government, marking a major escalation in the country's ongoing war.
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