SAFA and Sustainability Forum Middle East to Host High-Level Roundtable on Data-Driven Decarbonisation and Capital Resilience
(MENAFN- sustainmideast) Manama – 17 November 2026 – SAFA, in partnership with Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME), today announced that a high-level roundtable will be held on November 30, 2026, at the Wyndham Grand Hotel, Manama. Held under the theme “Beyond ESG: Turning Data into Decarbonization, Capital and Resilience,” the roundtable will bring together senior representatives from government, industry, finance, energy and sustainability organisations as well as Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund to examine how credible sustainability and emissions data can drive practical decarbonisation, support investment decisions and strengthen long-term business resilience.
The roundtable forms part of SFME’s Decarbonisation Series and comes as Bahrain advances its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. As Bahrain’s national sustainability solutions provider, SAFA provides individuals and businesses with tools to understand and manage their carbon footprint, report on their ESG performance and implement local environmental projects. The discussions will connect reliable measurement and better business decisions with the practical steps needed to reduce emissions across the economy. Participants will consider how data quality, technology, regulation, investment and collaboration can help organisations move from sustainability commitments to measurable results while supporting Bahrain’s wider decarbonisation ambitions.
The programme will open with welcome remarks by Mashael Fairooz, Chairwoman of the Board of SAFA, followed by a fireside chat on “Investing in Bahrain’s Sustainable Future,” featuring Husain AlQaseer, Executive Director - Local Investments, Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding, moderated by Federico Bonini, Partner at BCG, that will explore Mumtalakat's role in supporting the growth of the sustainability sector and creating long-term commercial value while strengthening Bahrain's economic resilience.
The first panel discussion, “Turning ESG Data to Practical Action,” will feature Talal Al Araifi, Chief Executive Officer of SAFA; Ian McCallum, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at Bank ABC; Marwa Al-Maskati, Chief Strategy Officer at Bahrain Bourse; and Reem Albastaki, Senior Environment Engineer at Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC).The discussion moderated by Lukas Jochem, Project Leader at BCG, will examine how organisations can translate sustainability data into operational improvements, measurable emissions reductions and stronger access to finance.
A second fireside chat, “Powering Bahrain’s Sustainable Future: Energy Transition, Innovation and Opportunity,” will feature Alexander van Veldhoven, Chief Strategy Officer at Bapco Energies, and explore how Bahrain’s net-zero ambitions and emissions reduction targets are being translated into practical decarbonisation action.
This will be followed by the second panel, “Delivering Bahrain’s Decarbonization Ambitions, From Targets to Implementation,” featuring Husain Baqer, Advisor – Engineering Affairs at the Electricity & Water Authority, Ayah Ali, SAFA, and other speakers. Natalie Tleel, Project Leader at BCG, will moderate the discussion. Featuring perspectives from government and environmental policymakers, the energy and utilities sectors, and sustainability solution providers, the discussion will reflect on progress towards national decarbonization and examine practical pathways for advancing Bahrain's climate ambitions.
Commenting, Mr. Talal Al Araifi, Chief Executive Officer of SAFA, said, “The transition towards a more sustainable economy requires collaboration between businesses, policymakers and sustainability solution providers. At SAFA, we believe that making environmental data more accessible and actionable is essential to helping organizations understand their impact and identify opportunities for improvement. This roundtable provides an important platform to exchange insights, explore practical solutions and encourage greater collaboration in advancing Bahrain's decarbonization efforts.”
Adding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Chairperson of Sustainability Forum Middle East, said, “As Bahrain continues to advance its climate and sustainability ambitions, there is a growing need to translate commitments into practical action across businesses and industries. ESG data plays an important role in helping organizations understand their environmental impact, identify opportunities for improvement and make informed decisions that support long-term resilience and competitiveness. We are pleased to come together with SAFA, a Lead Partner of the Forum, to gather important stakeholders, encourage knowledge-sharing and explore practical approaches that can support measurable decarbonization and sustainable economic growth in Bahrain.”
The roundtable forms part of SFME’s Decarbonisation Series and comes as Bahrain advances its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. As Bahrain’s national sustainability solutions provider, SAFA provides individuals and businesses with tools to understand and manage their carbon footprint, report on their ESG performance and implement local environmental projects. The discussions will connect reliable measurement and better business decisions with the practical steps needed to reduce emissions across the economy. Participants will consider how data quality, technology, regulation, investment and collaboration can help organisations move from sustainability commitments to measurable results while supporting Bahrain’s wider decarbonisation ambitions.
The programme will open with welcome remarks by Mashael Fairooz, Chairwoman of the Board of SAFA, followed by a fireside chat on “Investing in Bahrain’s Sustainable Future,” featuring Husain AlQaseer, Executive Director - Local Investments, Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding, moderated by Federico Bonini, Partner at BCG, that will explore Mumtalakat's role in supporting the growth of the sustainability sector and creating long-term commercial value while strengthening Bahrain's economic resilience.
The first panel discussion, “Turning ESG Data to Practical Action,” will feature Talal Al Araifi, Chief Executive Officer of SAFA; Ian McCallum, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at Bank ABC; Marwa Al-Maskati, Chief Strategy Officer at Bahrain Bourse; and Reem Albastaki, Senior Environment Engineer at Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC).The discussion moderated by Lukas Jochem, Project Leader at BCG, will examine how organisations can translate sustainability data into operational improvements, measurable emissions reductions and stronger access to finance.
A second fireside chat, “Powering Bahrain’s Sustainable Future: Energy Transition, Innovation and Opportunity,” will feature Alexander van Veldhoven, Chief Strategy Officer at Bapco Energies, and explore how Bahrain’s net-zero ambitions and emissions reduction targets are being translated into practical decarbonisation action.
This will be followed by the second panel, “Delivering Bahrain’s Decarbonization Ambitions, From Targets to Implementation,” featuring Husain Baqer, Advisor – Engineering Affairs at the Electricity & Water Authority, Ayah Ali, SAFA, and other speakers. Natalie Tleel, Project Leader at BCG, will moderate the discussion. Featuring perspectives from government and environmental policymakers, the energy and utilities sectors, and sustainability solution providers, the discussion will reflect on progress towards national decarbonization and examine practical pathways for advancing Bahrain's climate ambitions.
Commenting, Mr. Talal Al Araifi, Chief Executive Officer of SAFA, said, “The transition towards a more sustainable economy requires collaboration between businesses, policymakers and sustainability solution providers. At SAFA, we believe that making environmental data more accessible and actionable is essential to helping organizations understand their impact and identify opportunities for improvement. This roundtable provides an important platform to exchange insights, explore practical solutions and encourage greater collaboration in advancing Bahrain's decarbonization efforts.”
Adding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Chairperson of Sustainability Forum Middle East, said, “As Bahrain continues to advance its climate and sustainability ambitions, there is a growing need to translate commitments into practical action across businesses and industries. ESG data plays an important role in helping organizations understand their environmental impact, identify opportunities for improvement and make informed decisions that support long-term resilience and competitiveness. We are pleased to come together with SAFA, a Lead Partner of the Forum, to gather important stakeholders, encourage knowledge-sharing and explore practical approaches that can support measurable decarbonization and sustainable economic growth in Bahrain.”
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