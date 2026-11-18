Japan Weighs Dropping Non-Nuclear Principles From Defense Rules
(MENAFN) Japan is considering a significant revision to its defense equipment export guidelines that would remove an explicit reference to its long-standing non-nuclear principles, Kyodo News reported Wednesday, as Tokyo seeks to expand arms exports and deepen security partnerships with allied nations.
The government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is examining changes to the preamble of the existing regulations, which currently reaffirm Japan's commitment to its three non-nuclear principles: not possessing, manufacturing or permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons into the country, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
The proposed amendments would also eliminate wording declaring that Japan will not develop into a military power capable of threatening other nations. At the same time, the revised guidelines are expected to reaffirm the country's exclusively defense-oriented security policy.
The review comes amid broader efforts by Japan to increase international defense cooperation through the joint development and overseas sale of military equipment with partner countries.
Tokyo is also expected to revise three major defense and security policy documents before the end of this year, potentially reshaping the framework governing its national security strategy and defense industry.
The government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is examining changes to the preamble of the existing regulations, which currently reaffirm Japan's commitment to its three non-nuclear principles: not possessing, manufacturing or permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons into the country, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
The proposed amendments would also eliminate wording declaring that Japan will not develop into a military power capable of threatening other nations. At the same time, the revised guidelines are expected to reaffirm the country's exclusively defense-oriented security policy.
The review comes amid broader efforts by Japan to increase international defense cooperation through the joint development and overseas sale of military equipment with partner countries.
Tokyo is also expected to revise three major defense and security policy documents before the end of this year, potentially reshaping the framework governing its national security strategy and defense industry.
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