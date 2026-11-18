CA. Prasanna Kumar D, President, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, elected as the Board Member of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC)
(MENAFN- sloughpr) CA. Prasanna Kumar D, President, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has been elected as the Board Member of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) at the IFAC Council Meeting held at Seoul, Korea on November 17, 2026. CA. Kumar has been elected for a period of three years from November 2026 to November 2029. CA. Mangesh Kinare, Vice President ICAI will serve as his Technical Advisor on the IFAC Board.
Further, at the meeting, IFAC has announced the election of Ms. Taryn Rulton, Australia as its President and Ms. Kathryn Byme, USA as the Deputy President for a period of two years.
The Board of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) governs IFAC and oversees its operations. The Board comprises IFAC President, who chairs the Board, and 22 members elected by the IFAC Council. Board members serve as volunteers and bring experience from different jurisdictions and sectors of the accountancy profession. Through this work, it helps IFAC fulfil its mission of strengthening the global accountancy profession and serving the public interest.
About IFAC
The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) is the global organization for the accountancy profession, dedicated to serving the public interest by strengthening the profession and contributing to the development of strong international economies. Founded in 1977, IFAC comprises more than 188 professional accountancy organizations (PAOs) from 143 countries and jurisdictions, representing millions of professional accountants. Through its independent standard-setting boards, IFAC supports the development, adoption, and implementation of high-quality international standards in auditing, ethics, education, and public sector accounting, ensuring financial transparency, corporate governance, and trust on a global scale.
ICAI is one of the founder members of the IFAC.
About ICAI
Further, at the meeting, IFAC has announced the election of Ms. Taryn Rulton, Australia as its President and Ms. Kathryn Byme, USA as the Deputy President for a period of two years.
The Board of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) governs IFAC and oversees its operations. The Board comprises IFAC President, who chairs the Board, and 22 members elected by the IFAC Council. Board members serve as volunteers and bring experience from different jurisdictions and sectors of the accountancy profession. Through this work, it helps IFAC fulfil its mission of strengthening the global accountancy profession and serving the public interest.
About IFAC
The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) is the global organization for the accountancy profession, dedicated to serving the public interest by strengthening the profession and contributing to the development of strong international economies. Founded in 1977, IFAC comprises more than 188 professional accountancy organizations (PAOs) from 143 countries and jurisdictions, representing millions of professional accountants. Through its independent standard-setting boards, IFAC supports the development, adoption, and implementation of high-quality international standards in auditing, ethics, education, and public sector accounting, ensuring financial transparency, corporate governance, and trust on a global scale.
ICAI is one of the founder members of the IFAC.
About ICAI
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment