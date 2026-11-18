Rubu’ Qarn Music Centre Brings Generations Together Through the Language of Art at “Rubu’ Qarn Celebrates the Musical Family” Evening
(MENAFN- Saharapr) Sharjah, 17 November 2026: Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah hosted the “Rubu’ Qarn Celebrates the Musical Family” initiative on Sunday evening, organised by Rubu’ Qarn Music Centre in celebration of the UAE’s “Year of the Family 2026”. The event brought together music and the warmth of family bonds in an artistic celebration attended by parents who had supported their children from the very beginning. They followed each performance with enthusiasm and pride, as though reliving a chapter of their children’s artistic journeys.
The evening was honoured by the presence of Her Excellency Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director General of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators. Also in attendance were Dr Abdulaziz Al Noman, Member of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, along with several directors of the Foundation’s institutions and centres, who shared in the families’ joy and enjoyed the performances from beginning to end.
Her Excellency honoured the participating families in recognition of their continued support and encouragement throughout their children’s musical journeys. The gesture was warmly received by parents, who expressed their happiness and appreciation for the recognition. They felt that their presence alongside their children was valued, and that their daily commitment to attending rehearsals and offering encouragement represented a genuine partnership in nurturing talent, rather than simply providing occasional support.
Opening with the National Anthem and a Message About Family
The evening opened with the UAE National Anthem, performed by the Rubu’ Qarn Music Orchestra and the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation Children’s Choir through a recording produced at the Rubu’ Qarn Music Centre’s digital studio. The opening conveyed a message of national belonging and teamwork, highlighting the role of music in instilling pride in the nation among children.
Dr Fakher Hakima, the Centre’s Artistic Expert, delivered an opening address outlining the Centre’s strategic objectives relating to the family, recognising it as the fundamental building block of a healthy society. He highlighted the role of music in advancing these objectives and strengthening their impact. He also emphasised that these objectives are closely aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those concerning health and well-being in relation to family life, as well as the partnerships reflected in this initiative through collaboration among Rubu’ Qarn centres.
Twelve Families Take to the Stage
Twelve families took to the stage, each presenting a distinctive performance that brought family members together through music and singing. Their harmony reflected the affection and closeness they shared at home. The audience watched with admiration as each family became a small musical ensemble, with members listening to one another and sharing responsibilities, trust and joy.
Alongside the musical performances, a series of specially produced videos featured conversations with parents in their homes. They shared their perspectives on the role of Rubu’ Qarn Music Centre in positively influencing their children’s behaviour, improving their academic performance and contributing to their personal development. These personal accounts added a meaningful human dimension to the evening, demonstrating the impact of music education not only on stage, but also at home and in school.
The performances concluded with a collective musical piece featuring three families on stage simultaneously. The stage became one large musical family, with voices and instruments coming together in harmony. The finale beautifully captured the spirit of the evening: families united through music, creating a shared language that brings households closer together.
A Special Surprise
One of the evening’s surprises was the appearance of siblings Sawsan and Omar Al Aqbani, both instructors at Rubu’ Qarn Music Centre, who joined the stage in a symbolic performance that added a special dimension to the celebration.
Their participation highlighted that the musical family celebrated by Rubu’ Qarn extends beyond the participating households to include the Centre’s instructors, who accompany students throughout their learning journeys. The gesture was met with an enthusiastic response from the audience.
Families as Partners in the Creative Journey
The initiative reflects Rubu’ Qarn Music Centre’s vision of talent development as a comprehensive process that extends beyond musical training and artistic education to encompass the social environment surrounding its participants. At the heart of this environment is the family, which plays a fundamental role in supporting children’s development and shaping their personalities.
The Centre’s management emphasised that the evening demonstrated its commitment to strengthening the relationship between music and family life, ensuring that families become active participants in the musical experience rather than simply observers. Talent does not flourish through training alone; it also requires a supportive family that believes in its potential and provides encouragement and care.
The evening also demonstrated how making music together encourages participants to respect one another’s roles, maintain a shared rhythm and work towards a harmonious outcome. These values extend into family relationships and everyday communication, strengthening listening skills, coordination and a shared sense of responsibility.
Part of an Ongoing Series of Initiatives
“Rubu’ Qarn Celebrates the Musical Family” forms part of a series of initiatives launched by the Centre in recent weeks. These include the “Evaluation Performances”, which gave participants opportunities to demonstrate their progress before an audience in an encouraging environment, free from the pressure of traditional examinations, as well as the Centre’s Flag Day celebration, during which children expressed their national pride through music.
While these initiatives placed participants, their identities and artistic development at the forefront, the family evening shifted the focus towards the families who support them, highlighting the connection between what children learn at the Centre and the encouragement they receive at home.
Through this initiative, Rubu’ Qarn Music Centre continues to create meaningful artistic experiences that strengthen the presence of music within the community and open new opportunities for interaction between generations. These efforts align with the objectives of the UAE’s “Year of the Family 2026” and reinforce the role of cultural institutions in supporting family cohesion, nurturing talent and enriching Sharjah’s artistic and cultural landscape.
The evening was honoured by the presence of Her Excellency Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director General of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators. Also in attendance were Dr Abdulaziz Al Noman, Member of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, along with several directors of the Foundation’s institutions and centres, who shared in the families’ joy and enjoyed the performances from beginning to end.
Her Excellency honoured the participating families in recognition of their continued support and encouragement throughout their children’s musical journeys. The gesture was warmly received by parents, who expressed their happiness and appreciation for the recognition. They felt that their presence alongside their children was valued, and that their daily commitment to attending rehearsals and offering encouragement represented a genuine partnership in nurturing talent, rather than simply providing occasional support.
Opening with the National Anthem and a Message About Family
The evening opened with the UAE National Anthem, performed by the Rubu’ Qarn Music Orchestra and the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation Children’s Choir through a recording produced at the Rubu’ Qarn Music Centre’s digital studio. The opening conveyed a message of national belonging and teamwork, highlighting the role of music in instilling pride in the nation among children.
Dr Fakher Hakima, the Centre’s Artistic Expert, delivered an opening address outlining the Centre’s strategic objectives relating to the family, recognising it as the fundamental building block of a healthy society. He highlighted the role of music in advancing these objectives and strengthening their impact. He also emphasised that these objectives are closely aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those concerning health and well-being in relation to family life, as well as the partnerships reflected in this initiative through collaboration among Rubu’ Qarn centres.
Twelve Families Take to the Stage
Twelve families took to the stage, each presenting a distinctive performance that brought family members together through music and singing. Their harmony reflected the affection and closeness they shared at home. The audience watched with admiration as each family became a small musical ensemble, with members listening to one another and sharing responsibilities, trust and joy.
Alongside the musical performances, a series of specially produced videos featured conversations with parents in their homes. They shared their perspectives on the role of Rubu’ Qarn Music Centre in positively influencing their children’s behaviour, improving their academic performance and contributing to their personal development. These personal accounts added a meaningful human dimension to the evening, demonstrating the impact of music education not only on stage, but also at home and in school.
The performances concluded with a collective musical piece featuring three families on stage simultaneously. The stage became one large musical family, with voices and instruments coming together in harmony. The finale beautifully captured the spirit of the evening: families united through music, creating a shared language that brings households closer together.
A Special Surprise
One of the evening’s surprises was the appearance of siblings Sawsan and Omar Al Aqbani, both instructors at Rubu’ Qarn Music Centre, who joined the stage in a symbolic performance that added a special dimension to the celebration.
Their participation highlighted that the musical family celebrated by Rubu’ Qarn extends beyond the participating households to include the Centre’s instructors, who accompany students throughout their learning journeys. The gesture was met with an enthusiastic response from the audience.
Families as Partners in the Creative Journey
The initiative reflects Rubu’ Qarn Music Centre’s vision of talent development as a comprehensive process that extends beyond musical training and artistic education to encompass the social environment surrounding its participants. At the heart of this environment is the family, which plays a fundamental role in supporting children’s development and shaping their personalities.
The Centre’s management emphasised that the evening demonstrated its commitment to strengthening the relationship between music and family life, ensuring that families become active participants in the musical experience rather than simply observers. Talent does not flourish through training alone; it also requires a supportive family that believes in its potential and provides encouragement and care.
The evening also demonstrated how making music together encourages participants to respect one another’s roles, maintain a shared rhythm and work towards a harmonious outcome. These values extend into family relationships and everyday communication, strengthening listening skills, coordination and a shared sense of responsibility.
Part of an Ongoing Series of Initiatives
“Rubu’ Qarn Celebrates the Musical Family” forms part of a series of initiatives launched by the Centre in recent weeks. These include the “Evaluation Performances”, which gave participants opportunities to demonstrate their progress before an audience in an encouraging environment, free from the pressure of traditional examinations, as well as the Centre’s Flag Day celebration, during which children expressed their national pride through music.
While these initiatives placed participants, their identities and artistic development at the forefront, the family evening shifted the focus towards the families who support them, highlighting the connection between what children learn at the Centre and the encouragement they receive at home.
Through this initiative, Rubu’ Qarn Music Centre continues to create meaningful artistic experiences that strengthen the presence of music within the community and open new opportunities for interaction between generations. These efforts align with the objectives of the UAE’s “Year of the Family 2026” and reinforce the role of cultural institutions in supporting family cohesion, nurturing talent and enriching Sharjah’s artistic and cultural landscape.
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