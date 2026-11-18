Signature Global Emerges as Successful Bidder for 475 Acres of Land in MMR Through a Consortium Led by Its Subsidiary
(MENAFN- Saharapr) New Delhi, 17th November 2026: Signature Global, one of Ind’a’s leading real estate developers, today announced that, a consortium led by its wholly owned subsidiary Maa Vaishno Net-Tech Limited, has emerged as the successful bidder for 474.66 acres of land in Raigad, Maharashtra, a part of MMR, with a bid valued at INR 194.19 Crores.
As per the arrangement between consortium partners, 35% of the total equity in Maa Vaishno Net Tech Limited will be diluted post necessary approvals, with other consortium members acquiring the said stake. Signatureglobal (India) Limited will continue to retain a 65% majority shareholding.
The land parcels are strategically located across Raigad district including in talukas of Karjat, Khalapur, Sudhagad, and adjoining areas, benefiting from the region's evolving infrastructure landscape. The broader catchment is supported by major connectivity developments such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), Mu–bai–Pune Expressway and the upcoming –anvel–Karjat suburban railway corridor.
The bid was won through an online e-auction under the asset monetisation process of PACL limited, overseen by the Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha Committee; a body constituted by SEBI pursuant to the orders of Supreme Court of India.
The successful bid gives the company access to a strategically located land parcels in one of Maharashtra’s emerging growth corridors. The Company is currently evaluating the right product opportunity for the acquired land parcels.
Commenting on the development, Mr. Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global (India) Limited, said, “We are pleased to have emerged as the successful bidder for Raigad in MMR area. Over the years, we have built a strong and trusted name in Gurugram and the wider NCR, and this bid reflects our confidence in our business model, our execution capabilities and the people behind them. Securing this land through an auction is a meaningful step, and we have approached it with the same discipline that has always guided us: acquiring well and planning thoughtfully.
“Growth for us has never been only about adding land; it is about building a pipeline that creates lasting value for our homebuyers, our investors and the communities we serve. Even as we continue to deepen our presence in Gurugram, including our recent entry into Gurugram West i.e. Farrukhnagar, this bid widens our options and strengthens the long-term visibility of our growth. We see real potential in MMR, and we will take a measured approach as we evaluate the way fo”ward.”
During H1FY27, the Company entered into Gurugram West i.e. Farrukhnagar with plan to develop an exclusive 194.22 acres ultra luxury farmhouse villa destination, The company has acquired 25 acres of land and entered into a collaboration Agreement for an additional 169.22 acres in the region, with development potential of approximately 6.77 million sq. ft. and an estimated GDV of I–R 5,500–6,000 crore, marking its entry into Gurugram West and its foray into the ultra-luxury farmhouse villa segment.
In Q2FY27, the Company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of INR 0.7 billion, a turnaround from a loss after tax of INR 0.5 billion in Q2FY26, while revenue rose 148% year-on-year to INR 8.2 billion from INR 3.3 billion in Q2FY26.
As per the arrangement between consortium partners, 35% of the total equity in Maa Vaishno Net Tech Limited will be diluted post necessary approvals, with other consortium members acquiring the said stake. Signatureglobal (India) Limited will continue to retain a 65% majority shareholding.
The land parcels are strategically located across Raigad district including in talukas of Karjat, Khalapur, Sudhagad, and adjoining areas, benefiting from the region's evolving infrastructure landscape. The broader catchment is supported by major connectivity developments such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), Mu–bai–Pune Expressway and the upcoming –anvel–Karjat suburban railway corridor.
The bid was won through an online e-auction under the asset monetisation process of PACL limited, overseen by the Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha Committee; a body constituted by SEBI pursuant to the orders of Supreme Court of India.
The successful bid gives the company access to a strategically located land parcels in one of Maharashtra’s emerging growth corridors. The Company is currently evaluating the right product opportunity for the acquired land parcels.
Commenting on the development, Mr. Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global (India) Limited, said, “We are pleased to have emerged as the successful bidder for Raigad in MMR area. Over the years, we have built a strong and trusted name in Gurugram and the wider NCR, and this bid reflects our confidence in our business model, our execution capabilities and the people behind them. Securing this land through an auction is a meaningful step, and we have approached it with the same discipline that has always guided us: acquiring well and planning thoughtfully.
“Growth for us has never been only about adding land; it is about building a pipeline that creates lasting value for our homebuyers, our investors and the communities we serve. Even as we continue to deepen our presence in Gurugram, including our recent entry into Gurugram West i.e. Farrukhnagar, this bid widens our options and strengthens the long-term visibility of our growth. We see real potential in MMR, and we will take a measured approach as we evaluate the way fo”ward.”
During H1FY27, the Company entered into Gurugram West i.e. Farrukhnagar with plan to develop an exclusive 194.22 acres ultra luxury farmhouse villa destination, The company has acquired 25 acres of land and entered into a collaboration Agreement for an additional 169.22 acres in the region, with development potential of approximately 6.77 million sq. ft. and an estimated GDV of I–R 5,500–6,000 crore, marking its entry into Gurugram West and its foray into the ultra-luxury farmhouse villa segment.
In Q2FY27, the Company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of INR 0.7 billion, a turnaround from a loss after tax of INR 0.5 billion in Q2FY26, while revenue rose 148% year-on-year to INR 8.2 billion from INR 3.3 billion in Q2FY26.
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