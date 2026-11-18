PCDOTS Launches EML to Gmail Migration Tool for Transferring Archived Emails
(MENAFN- PCDOTS Software) NEW DELHI, India – November 18, 2026 – PCDOTS Software has announced its EML to Gmail Migration Tool, a software utility designed to help users transfer email messages stored in EML files directly into Gmail accounts. The tool provides a way to move individual messages or entire collections of EML files without requiring users to upload each email manually.
Many people keep email archives from desktop applications even after moving to a web-based email service. These archives may contain important conversations, attachments, sender details, and folder arrangements that users still need to access. Moving this information manually can become a lengthy task, especially when the archive contains thousands of messages.
PCDOTS EML to Gmail Migration Tool addresses this requirement by allowing users to select EML files or folders, review their contents, and transfer the required messages to a Gmail account. It also supports EML files created by different email applications, including eM Client, Apple Mail, Opera Mail, and Windows Live Mail.
Key Features of PCDOTS EML to Gmail Migration Tool
Bulk EML Import: Users can select multiple EML files or entire folders and transfer them to a Gmail account in a single operation. This is useful when working with large email collections.
Support for Different Email Clients: The software can process EML files generated by applications such as eM Client, Apple Mail, Opera Mail, and Windows Live Mail, helping users bring messages from different sources into Gmail.
Preservation of Email Details: During migration, the tool supports transferring important message information, including attachments and email headers such as To, Cc, and Bcc.
Folder Structure Retention: The application maintains the existing EML folder hierarchy during the migration process, helping users keep their imported messages organised.
Selective Email Migration: Users can apply available filters to transfer messages according to specific criteria, including date ranges and email header details, rather than moving the entire collection.
Message Preview and Search: Before migration, users can inspect email content and locate specific messages using keyword-based search. This helps them identify the required data before starting the transfer.
Automatic Gmail Server Detection: The software can detect the IMAP server name and port number for the Gmail account, reducing the need for users to enter these settings manually.
Standalone Windows Application: The tool runs on Windows and does not require Microsoft Outlook or another email client to complete the EML-to-Gmail migration process.
Bringing Existing Email Archives into Gmail
Moving to Gmail does not necessarily mean leaving years of saved email conversations behind. Users may have EML archives from previous email applications that contain customer discussions, work correspondence, invoices, or personal records. Transferring these messages into Gmail can make them easier to access alongside everyday online communication.
PCDOTS EML to Gmail Migration Tool is designed for this type of transition. By supporting bulk selection, folder-based processing, message previews, and selective migration, it gives users control over which archived emails they want to move into their Gmail accounts.
The software is suitable for individuals, business users, and IT professionals who need to bring locally stored EML messages into Gmail without handling each file separately.
About PCDOTS Software
PCDOTS Software develops software solutions for email conversion, data migration, backup, recovery, and file management. Its product range includes tools for transferring mailbox data, converting email formats, managing contact information, and organizing digital records. The company focuses on practical utilities that help individuals and businesses handle their
everyday data management requirements.
Media Contact
PCDOTS Software
964 E. Badillo Street
Covina, CA 91724, USA
Many people keep email archives from desktop applications even after moving to a web-based email service. These archives may contain important conversations, attachments, sender details, and folder arrangements that users still need to access. Moving this information manually can become a lengthy task, especially when the archive contains thousands of messages.
PCDOTS EML to Gmail Migration Tool addresses this requirement by allowing users to select EML files or folders, review their contents, and transfer the required messages to a Gmail account. It also supports EML files created by different email applications, including eM Client, Apple Mail, Opera Mail, and Windows Live Mail.
Key Features of PCDOTS EML to Gmail Migration Tool
Bulk EML Import: Users can select multiple EML files or entire folders and transfer them to a Gmail account in a single operation. This is useful when working with large email collections.
Support for Different Email Clients: The software can process EML files generated by applications such as eM Client, Apple Mail, Opera Mail, and Windows Live Mail, helping users bring messages from different sources into Gmail.
Preservation of Email Details: During migration, the tool supports transferring important message information, including attachments and email headers such as To, Cc, and Bcc.
Folder Structure Retention: The application maintains the existing EML folder hierarchy during the migration process, helping users keep their imported messages organised.
Selective Email Migration: Users can apply available filters to transfer messages according to specific criteria, including date ranges and email header details, rather than moving the entire collection.
Message Preview and Search: Before migration, users can inspect email content and locate specific messages using keyword-based search. This helps them identify the required data before starting the transfer.
Automatic Gmail Server Detection: The software can detect the IMAP server name and port number for the Gmail account, reducing the need for users to enter these settings manually.
Standalone Windows Application: The tool runs on Windows and does not require Microsoft Outlook or another email client to complete the EML-to-Gmail migration process.
Bringing Existing Email Archives into Gmail
Moving to Gmail does not necessarily mean leaving years of saved email conversations behind. Users may have EML archives from previous email applications that contain customer discussions, work correspondence, invoices, or personal records. Transferring these messages into Gmail can make them easier to access alongside everyday online communication.
PCDOTS EML to Gmail Migration Tool is designed for this type of transition. By supporting bulk selection, folder-based processing, message previews, and selective migration, it gives users control over which archived emails they want to move into their Gmail accounts.
The software is suitable for individuals, business users, and IT professionals who need to bring locally stored EML messages into Gmail without handling each file separately.
About PCDOTS Software
PCDOTS Software develops software solutions for email conversion, data migration, backup, recovery, and file management. Its product range includes tools for transferring mailbox data, converting email formats, managing contact information, and organizing digital records. The company focuses on practical utilities that help individuals and businesses handle their
everyday data management requirements.
Media Contact
PCDOTS Software
964 E. Badillo Street
Covina, CA 91724, USA
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