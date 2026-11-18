Saudi Arabia Destroys Houthi Cruise Missile Aiming at Riyadh
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced Wednesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile fired by the Houthi group toward the Riyadh region, as Saudi authorities issued precautionary security alerts in several southern areas of the kingdom.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a statement published on the US social media platform X. He provided no details of any casualties or material damage.
Meanwhile, Saudi Civil Defense activated warnings over potential threats in Khamis Mushait governorate, as well as the southwestern provinces of Najran and Jazan. The agency subsequently confirmed that the threat had ended in all three locations.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the coalition's announcement.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions between the group and Saudi Arabia, with the coalition reporting multiple missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi territory.
Yemen has remained embroiled in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces.
A Saudi-led military coalition entered the conflict in 2015, launching an intervention in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a statement published on the US social media platform X. He provided no details of any casualties or material damage.
Meanwhile, Saudi Civil Defense activated warnings over potential threats in Khamis Mushait governorate, as well as the southwestern provinces of Najran and Jazan. The agency subsequently confirmed that the threat had ended in all three locations.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the coalition's announcement.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions between the group and Saudi Arabia, with the coalition reporting multiple missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi territory.
Yemen has remained embroiled in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces.
A Saudi-led military coalition entered the conflict in 2015, launching an intervention in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.
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