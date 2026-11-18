Japan Weighs Removing Non-Nuclear Principles from Defense Export Rules
(MENAFN) Japan is considering eliminating a direct reference to its longstanding non-nuclear principles from regulations governing defense equipment exports as the country seeks to expand arms sales and deepen security partnerships with allied nations.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration is reviewing the preamble of the existing rules, which currently highlights Japan's commitment to the principles of not possessing, producing or permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons into its territory, according to reports citing sources familiar with the discussions.
The proposed changes would also remove wording declaring that Japan will not become a military power capable of threatening other countries. However, the revised framework is expected to reaffirm Tokyo's commitment to maintaining an exclusively defense-oriented security policy.
The review comes as Japan looks to increase cooperation with international partners through the joint development, production and export of military equipment. The government aims to create greater opportunities for defense collaboration while strengthening its security relationships with allied countries.
Japan is also preparing to revise three major defense and security policy documents by the end of the year, as part of broader efforts to reassess its military strategy and international security role.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration is reviewing the preamble of the existing rules, which currently highlights Japan's commitment to the principles of not possessing, producing or permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons into its territory, according to reports citing sources familiar with the discussions.
The proposed changes would also remove wording declaring that Japan will not become a military power capable of threatening other countries. However, the revised framework is expected to reaffirm Tokyo's commitment to maintaining an exclusively defense-oriented security policy.
The review comes as Japan looks to increase cooperation with international partners through the joint development, production and export of military equipment. The government aims to create greater opportunities for defense collaboration while strengthening its security relationships with allied countries.
Japan is also preparing to revise three major defense and security policy documents by the end of the year, as part of broader efforts to reassess its military strategy and international security role.
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