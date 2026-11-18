MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ipek Yolu Insurance OJSC has asked the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) to voluntarily restrict its insurance license as part of a reassessment and optimization of its business activities in line with its long-term strategic goals and development priorities, the company said.

Following the company's request, the CBA restricted its insurance license on November 11, 2026.

The company said it would fully fulfill its obligations under existing insurance contracts.

According to the statement, further information will be provided in the coming period on measures planned in line with the company's strategic development priorities, as well as on planned innovations.

Under a decision by the CBA, the restriction was imposed by revoking the company's authorizations for 24 types of insurance. In accordance with Article 105.3 of the Law "On Insurance Activities," the restriction prohibits the company from entering into new contracts for the relevant types of insurance or renewing existing ones.

The company also said that, if changes to the scope of its insurance activities become necessary in the future, it will submit a request to the CBA in accordance with legal requirements.