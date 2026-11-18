Result Of The Auction Of 2.00 Per Cent DGB 2028 And 2.25 Per Cent DGB 2035 G
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 25265 DGB 2.00% 15/11/2028
|800
|800
|98.375
|100 %
|2.85 % p.a.
|99 25182 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2035 G
|1,700
|1,200
|93.09
|100 %
|3.14 % p.a.
|Total
|2,500
|2,000
Settlement: 20 November 2028
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