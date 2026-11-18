MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New 12-month analysis from Relocating to Franklin, with commentary from Bill Diebenow of Compass.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, the Franklin, TN median price rose 6.1%, faster than Tennessee (up 0.9%). That is the finding of a new 12-month market analysis from Relocating to Franklin, a free guide covering towns, costs and the paperwork for moving to Franklin. Bill Diebenow of Compass serves as the site's recommended agent and notes that the steady market provides an excellent opportunity for relocating buyers to secure a valuable property in the region. Movers can use this comprehensive data to plan their budgets, organize their timelines, and approach the market with confidence.The Franklin, TN median of $855,000 is about 2.3 times Tennessee's $375,000, reflecting the area's strong appeal for incoming residents. In October 2026, Franklin held 538 homes for sale, providing buyers with 4.1 months of supply to explore and consider as they plan their moves."Franklin's steady price growth makes it a sound investment for buyers moving from out of state, while current inventory levels offer plenty of excellent choices," said Diebenow.SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES LEAD THE GAINS WHILE CONDOS EASESingle-family homes led the market over the past 12 months, showing solid value retention as the median price rose 10.2% to $990,000. For buyers seeking a more accessible entry point, condos and co-ops slipped 5.6% to a median of $468,000, creating new opportunities to purchase in the area.BUYERS HAVE ROOM TO NEGOTIATEHomes in Franklin sold in a median 63 days during the year, indicating a balanced pace where buyers can evaluate their options without rushing. Sellers received 98.0% of their list price, and 15.5% of homes sold above list, leaving room for buyers to craft favorable offers."With homes selling just under the asking price, relocating buyers have a valuable window to negotiate favorable terms on their purchase," said Diebenow.WHAT IT MEANS FOR RELOCATING BUYERS IN FRANKLINBuyers planning a move to the area can use these market indicators to shape their home search strategies. Understanding local pricing and the pace of sales helps movers set clear expectations before they begin touring homes. Preparing early ensures a smooth transition into the local market, allowing buyers to focus on finding the right property. Whether searching for a spacious single-family house or a lower-maintenance condo, having a solid plan makes the entire process more manageable."Start your relocation plan early by reviewing neighborhood guides and property taxes to find the community that best fits your lifestyle and budget," said Diebenow.The guide offers a property tax calculator, a closing cost calculator, neighborhood guides and custom relocation plans at relocatingtofranklintn.ABOUT RELOCATING TO FRANKLINRelocating to Franklin is a free guide covering towns, costs and the paperwork for moving to Franklin. The site provides a property tax calculator, a closing cost calculator, neighborhood guides and custom relocation plans. Readers can connect with the guide's recommended agent, Bill Diebenow of Compass, to plan their move, review the latest market data, and explore available homes across the region.ABOUT BILL DIEBENOWBill Diebenow is a real estate agent associated with Compass. The Compass team serves buyers and sellers across the greater Nashville area, with a focus on Franklin and Brentwood. Diebenow holds the LeadingRE Relocation Specialist designation and serves as a board member of the Tennessee World Affairs Council. Buyers and sellers rely on the team for local market knowledge, clear communication, and dedicated representation throughout the transaction process. The team is committed to helping clients achieve their real estate goals while making the relocation experience as straightforward as possible.RECOMMENDED AGENTBill Diebenow, Compass · 615-337-3660METHODOLOGYRedfin market data for Franklin, TN and Tennessee. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Franklin, TN and twelve consecutive monthly periods for Tennessee (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

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Franklin Median Price Rises 6.1%, Outpacing Tennessee News Provided By Relocating to Franklin November 18, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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