Don't give up by Carmelina Barsallo

Carmelina Barsallo pairs prayer, reflection, and Scripture for readers seeking peace, reassurance, and a next step through difficult circumstances.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When life feels overwhelming and words for prayer are difficult to find, Don't Give Up by Carmelina Barsallo offers a place to begin. The collection brings together 75 messages of faith and hope for readers facing illness, grief, uncertainty, loneliness, and new beginnings. Its starting point is simple: drawing closer to God does not require having every answer.

Each message includes a prayer, an encouraging reflection, and a Bible passage, with references that allow readers to continue exploring Scripture in their own Bibles. This three-part structure places words for prayer alongside encouragement and biblical reading. Readers can spend time with an individual message and then follow its references beyond the collection, making their own Bible part of the experience.

The book accommodates two ways of reading: one message each day or a turn to the topic that speaks to a reader's current circumstances. That flexibility serves both those looking for a daily moment of faith and those seeking a prayer for a particular difficulty. There is no need to follow a single reading sequence.

Subjects include finding peace, trusting God's promises, recognizing personal worth, navigating difficult relationships, and discovering direction when feeling lost. These concerns give the collection a focus beyond any one kind of hardship. Alongside messages for illness and loss, it makes room for questions about relationships, self-worth, and what to do next when the way forward seems uncertain.

A butterfly provides the book's symbol of hope and transformation. The image accompanies a message that beauty can be present while growth is still taking place. Rather than asking readers to wait until their circumstances are resolved, the collection invites them to begin where they are, with prayer and a small step of faith.

For Barsallo, the book's central encouragement to persevere is also a reminder she returns to every day. She describes faith amid fear, strength amid weakness, and hope amid uncertainty as personally meaningful parts of the work. Her intended message is that God's love remains present even in dark moments, and that those struggling have not been forgotten.

With its explicitly Christian focus, Don't Give Up speaks to readers seeking prayer and biblical encouragement through difficult seasons. Barsallo also envisions the book as a gift for someone facing hardship, a way to share her message of hope through Jesus Christ.

“As I walk through my own battle with cancer, I wanted to turn this difficult chapter of my life into something meaningful-not only to help raise funds for my cancer treatments, but also to bring comfort, strength, and encouragement to others.”

- CARMELINA BARSALLO

Carmelina Barsallo is the author of Don't Give Up, a collection of 75 faith-centered messages. She is navigating her own cancer journey and identifies faith, love, healing, and hope as central to her writing.

Available now. Get your copy here:



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Carmelina Barsallo

BrightKey PR

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Don't Give Up Offers 75 Messages of Faith for Illness, Grief, and Uncertainty News Provided By BrightKey PR November 18, 2026, 09:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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