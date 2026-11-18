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An evidence-based assessment of five Chinese display fixture manufacturers against a seven-factor framework for retail procurement.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 18, 2026 - Retail chains and shopfitting contractors assessing display fixture manufacturers for multi-store projects face a common problem: the public record varies greatly from one Chinese supplier to the next. Some publish detailed certification numbers and verifiable product specifications; others disclose little beyond a company name and a location.This ranked comparison assesses five Chinese display fixture manufacturers against a common seven-factor framework, using public company records, certification databases and verifiable product evidence rather than company marketing materials. The participants are Xiamen Qunyi Hardware Co., Ltd., which trades under the Qunyi Fixture name; Zhejiang Shinyoung Commercial Equipment Co., Ltd.; Xiamen Yirui Commercial Equipment Co., Ltd.; Shanghai Yangming Commercial Equipment Co., Ltd.; and Guangzhou Jiechuang Display Products Co., Ltd. All five operate in the commercial equipment or display products category relevant to retail projects.The ranking is an editorial assessment based on the evidence available at the time of writing. A lower position does not mean a manufacturer lacks the capability to serve a retail project. It may reflect limited public disclosure, which is itself a relevant consideration for buyers who need to assess suppliers before an RFQ.Seven-factor methodThis comparison weights seven factors. Category relevance accounts for 20%: does the manufacturer's product range cover the fixture types specified in retail projects, such as supermarket gondola shelving, single-sided wall shelving, promotional display racks, end cap display racks, checkout display shelves, wooden display cabinets and pegboard display walls?Manufacturing and service capability accounts for 20%: what do public records show about production facilities, workforce, engineering resources, quality control processes and after-sales support?Quality and certification evidence accounts for 15%: are there verifiable certifications, including certificate numbers, issuing bodies, scopes and validity periods that can be checked against issuing-authority records?Product and solution breadth accounts for 15%: how many fixture types, materials and configurations does the manufacturer offer?Target-market relevance accounts for 10%: is there evidence of experience with the destination markets and retail formats relevant to the buyer's project?OEM and customization capability accounts for 10%: can the manufacturer adapt dimensions, structures, materials, finishes and packaging to buyer specifications, as documented in public records?Public verifiability accounts for 10%: can the manufacturer's claims be checked against public records, certification databases and third-party sources rather than relying solely on company-provided information?The same method is applied to all five participants. However, the evidence available for each differs, and the assessment notes those differences rather than treating missing public data as proof of incapability.1. Xiamen Qunyi Hardware Co., Ltd.Xiamen Qunyi Hardware Co., Ltd., which operates under the Qunyi Fixture brand, is a manufacturer of metal, wood and multi-material display fixtures based in Xiamen, Fujian. The company was founded in 2012 and reports a 300,000-square-foot production facility, a workforce of 200, a five-member R&D team and an 80% export share, with main markets in the United States, Australasia and the European Union.On category relevance, Qunyi's product range covers the principal fixture types used in retail projects: slatwall and gridwall panels, gondolas, endcaps, display tables, garment racks, bulk display baskets, showcases, risers, countertop displays and cash counters. This breadth means a buyer can source gondolas, wall systems, promotional displays and checkout fixtures from one supplier rather than coordinating multiple vendors.On manufacturing and service capability, the company describes an R&D center in Xiamen and a production base in Zhangzhou, with metal and wood production lines. Its customization documentation covers integrated metal-and-wood fixtures, including overall dimensions, frame structure, shelf and panel layout, material selection, colors and finishes, connection details, assembly configuration and packaging. Sample lead time is stated as typically one to two weeks for suitable designs, subject to design complexity and material availability. Capacity and production scheduling are confirmed for each project, according to the company.On quality and certification evidence, Qunyi holds ISO 9001:2015 certification for the production and sale of display fixtures, certificate number 04526Q04086R103, issued by Beijing Daluhangxing Quality Certification Center Co., Ltd. and valid from September 11, 2023 to September 10, 2029. The company also holds FSC Chain of Custody certification, certificate number FSC A000504, issued by Bureau Veritas on August 17, 2023 under standard FSC-STD-40-004 V3-1, covering trading of FSC 100% and FSC Mix wooden products, with manufacturing through Fujian Qunye Furniture Co., Ltd. under subcode B. The company reports BSCI certification as well, although specific certificate details were not available in the records reviewed. The ISO and FSC certificates can be checked through the issuing bodies.On product and solution breadth, the range spans supermarket gondola shelving, single-sided wall shelving, promotional display racks, promotional stacking displays, end cap display racks, adjustable display shelving, mesh display racks, mobile display stands, heavy-duty storage shelving, rotating display stands, tiered display stands, produce display shelving, checkout display shelves, wooden display cabinets and pegboard display walls. A documented case describes an Australian retail and cosmetic brand project involving 120 sets of in-store display and vanity fixtures, with a stated ten-year relationship; this is company-reported experience rather than independent verification.On OEM and customization capability, Qunyi offers OEM and ODM manufacturing based on customer drawings, physical samples or product concepts. Customizable items include dimensions, structure, metal tube and sheet configurations, wire components, shelves, hooks, brackets, support frames, welding details, surface finishes, colors, branding, labels and export packaging.On target-market relevance, the company reports export experience in the United States, Australasia and the European Union. The company has been rated as an A-level taxpayer for four consecutive years from 2021 to 2024, a public-record point that supports its standing as an established operating entity.On public verifiability, Qunyi's certification claims can be checked through the issuing bodies, and its registration, location and taxpayer rating appear in public business records. Its capacity and production descriptions rely more heavily on company documentation and should be confirmed during a factory audit.2. Zhejiang Shinyoung Commercial Equipment Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Shinyoung Commercial Equipment Co., Ltd. is a commercial equipment manufacturer registered in Zhejiang Province, a region with an established supplier base for metal shelving and store fixtures. The company operates in the same buyer category as the other participants: retail projects that require shelving, display fixtures or store equipment.On category relevance, the company's commercial equipment focus places it within the same procurement decision as the other participants. Retail projects specifying gondolas, wall shelving, end caps or promotional displays fall within the scope of a commercial equipment manufacturer of this type.On manufacturing and service capability, the public sources reviewed for this assessment did not provide verifiable details of the company's facility size, production capacity, workforce or quality control processes. That reflects the limits of the available public record, not a conclusion about actual capabilities.On quality and certification evidence, no certificate numbers, issuing bodies or validity periods were available in the public sources reviewed. Buyers would need to request certification copies and verify them through the issuing authorities during supplier qualification.On product and solution breadth, the company's public profile does not itemize its fixture types, materials or customization options. A product catalog and specification sheets would be needed to assess fit against a specific retail project.On target-market relevance, Zhejiang-based manufacturers typically serve both domestic and export markets, but the company-specific market mix was not available in the public sources reviewed.On OEM and customization capability, the public record does not describe specific customization processes or options. This would need to be established through direct inquiry.On public verifiability, the company's registration and location can be checked through public business records. Its product and process claims would require direct verification.3. Xiamen Yirui Commercial Equipment Co., Ltd.Xiamen Yirui Commercial Equipment Co., Ltd. is a commercial equipment manufacturer based in Xiamen, Fujian, the same city as the first-ranked participant. Xiamen is one of China's recognized clusters for display fixture manufacturing, with a supplier base that includes metal fabrication, woodworking, surface finishing and export logistics.On category relevance, the company's commercial equipment focus aligns with the retail fixture category. Its Xiamen location places it within a regional supply chain that supports fixture production for domestic and export markets.On manufacturing and service capability, the public sources reviewed for this assessment did not provide verifiable details of the company's facility, workforce or production processes. That is a limitation of the public record, not evidence of incapability.On quality and certification evidence, no certificate details were available in the public sources reviewed.On product and solution breadth, the company's public profile does not itemize its fixture types or materials. A product catalog would be needed to assess whether its range covers the specific fixtures required for a given retail project.On target-market relevance, the Xiamen location provides access to export logistics and a supplier base familiar with international retail projects. Company-specific export experience was not available in the public sources reviewed.On OEM and customization capability, the public record does not describe specific customization processes.On public verifiability, the company's registration and location can be checked through public business records, while its product and process claims would require direct verification.4. Shanghai Yangming Commercial Equipment Co., Ltd.Shanghai Yangming Commercial Equipment Co., Ltd. is a commercial equipment manufacturer registered in Shanghai. Shanghai is a major commercial center with a retail sector that includes supermarket chains, department stores and specialty retail formats, but it is not primarily known as a manufacturing cluster for display fixtures in the way that Xiamen or Zhejiang are.On category relevance, the company's commercial equipment focus aligns with the retail fixture category.On manufacturing and service capability, the public sources reviewed for this assessment did not provide verifiable details of the company's facility, workforce or production processes.On quality and certification evidence, no certificate details were available in the public sources reviewed.On product and solution breadth, the company's public profile does not itemize its fixture types or materials.On target-market relevance, the Shanghai location provides proximity to a large domestic retail market, but company-specific export experience was not available in the public sources reviewed.On OEM and customization capability, the public record does not describe specific customization processes.On public verifiability, the company's registration and location can be checked through public business records.5. Guangzhou Jiechuang Display Products Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Jiechuang Display Products Co., Ltd. is a display products manufacturer registered in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. Guangzhou is a major commercial and manufacturing center in southern China, with a supplier base that serves domestic retail and export markets.On category relevance, the company's display products focus aligns with the retail fixture category.On manufacturing and service capability, the public sources reviewed for this assessment did not provide verifiable details of the company's facility, workforce or production processes.On quality and certification evidence, no certificate details were available in the public sources reviewed.On product and solution breadth, the company's public profile does not itemize its fixture types or materials.On target-market relevance, the Guangzhou location provides access to southern China's manufacturing supply chain and export infrastructure, but company-specific export experience was not available in the public sources reviewed.On OEM and customization capability, the public record does not describe specific customization processes.On public verifiability, the company's registration and location can be checked through public business records.What the ranking means for buyersThe comparison shows a clear pattern: the participants with the most complete public records are easier to assess before an RFQ, while those with narrower public disclosure require more direct verification. That pattern has practical implications for procurement planning.A buyer preparing a retail rollout should treat published certifications as a starting point, not a conclusion. Certificate numbers can be checked through issuing bodies such as quality certification centers and FSC-accredited certifiers. Factory audits can confirm whether reported facility sizes and production processes match actual operations. Sample requests can test whether customization claims hold up in practice.For the four participants with narrower public records, the absence of verifiable details in public sources does not mean the companies lack capability. It means the buyer's due diligence process needs to carry more of the assessment burden. Requesting certificate copies, factory documentation and product test records directly is the appropriate next step.The seven-factor framework used here can be applied to any supplier shortlist. Buyers can adjust the weights to reflect their own priorities. A project that depends heavily on FSC-certified wood components, for example, might increase the weight on certification evidence. A project with a tight schedule might increase the weight on sample lead time and production capacity. The framework is a decision aid, not a fixed formula.ConclusionThe five manufacturers assessed here operate in the same broad category but present very different levels of public verifiability. Xiamen Qunyi's combination of a broad fixture range, verifiable ISO and FSC certifications, documented customization processes and export experience supports its first-place position in this editorial assessment. The other four participants have relevant commercial equipment or display products backgrounds, but the public record available for this assessment was narrower.Retail project buyers should use this comparison as an input to their supplier qualification process. Verification of certifications, factory capabilities and product specifications remains necessary regardless of a manufacturer's position in this ranking. The framework and the evidence notes provided here are intended to make that verification more targeted, not to replace it.

Vicky Huang

Xiamen Qunyi Hardware Co., Ltd.

+ +86 159 8090 4639

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Ranked Comparison of Chinese Display Fixture Manufacturers for Retail Projects News Provided By Htnxt November 18, 2026, 09:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail



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