The Female Musician's Guide: Be Well Be Great Be Ready by Shauney Recke

The guidebook draws on decades of touring to explore confidence, well-being, and personal growth in music.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Drawing on more than three decades in the music industry, professional touring drummer, author, and entrepreneur Shauney Recke introduces The Female Musician's Guide: Be Well Be Great Be Ready, a practical guidebook designed to help women navigate the demands of a musical career while maintaining their identity, confidence, and personal well-being.

Drawing from her extensive professional experience, Recke offers guidance on the preparation, resilience, and self-awareness needed to pursue opportunities in a demanding creative industry. Her approach connects lessons learned throughout her career with practical insights readers can apply to their own professional and personal development.

Throughout the guidebook, Recke addresses challenges familiar to women working in music, including self-doubt, industry expectations, professional preparedness, and the importance of protecting personal peace. She encourages readers to recognize their value, develop confidence in their abilities, and approach new opportunities with a stronger sense of direction. Her perspective comes from years spent touring and sharing stages internationally.

Recke's musical roots also extend to Washington, D.C.'s go-go scene, where she performed with the pioneering all-female band Pleasure. According to Recke, she was honored for her role as an early female go-go drummer, and the group later received recognition through the city's Go-Go Hall of Fame.

The guidebook's message extends beyond performance and technical ability. Recke emphasizes that pursuing a creative career also requires attention to emotional well-being, personal boundaries, and the decisions that shape life outside the spotlight. Her guidance encourages musicians to approach their careers with intention while recognizing that personal growth is just as important as professional achievement.

Beyond her work as a musician, Recke is the CEO of Amplify, a multimedia entertainment and lifestyle brand built around the message "Be Well. Be Great. Be Ready." Through Amplify, she publishes books, produces content and live experiences, and develops branded merchandise centered on personal growth, purpose, and preparation.

Her other publications include The Practice of Mindfulness, Five Habits That Changed My Life, and the 30-Day Jumpstart Journal. Together, these projects reflect her broader commitment to encouraging women to protect their peace, pursue meaningful opportunities, and continue moving forward through life's challenges.

Although women in music are the guidebook's primary audience, Recke's message also speaks to artists, entrepreneurs, and readers seeking greater clarity and confidence in their personal and professional lives. Her approach connects the lessons of a demanding career with a larger principle: preparation, self-awareness, and belief in one's abilities are essential to being ready for whatever comes next.

ABOUT SHAUNEY RECKE

Shauney Recke is a professional touring drummer, author, speaker, and CEO of Amplify. With more than three decades of experience in entertainment, she combines her background in music with publishing, speaking, and multimedia projects focused on well-being, personal development, and purposeful action. Through her work, she encourages audiences to embrace the message: Be Well. Be Great. Be Ready.

For more information about the author and her book, please visit:

- Instagram:

- YouTube: @shauneyrecketheprocesspodcast

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Shauney Recke

BrightKey PR

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Touring Drummer Shauney Recke Shares Career and Life Lessons in The Female Musician's Guide News Provided By BrightKey PR November 18, 2026, 09:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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