Laconiko Oil

Oksana on Vyre Network

Serata Italiana

Brothers Dino and Diamantis Pierrakos will share their family's olive oil story as guests on The Oksana Show

- Alex ConcasLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Oksana Show and Serata Italiana are delighted to welcome Laconiko Ultra Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil as a sponsor, launching a partnership that celebrates Mediterranean flavor, cultural heritage, and the joy of bringing people together.As part of the collaboration, brothers Dino and Diamantis Pierrakos will appear as guests on The Oksana Show, introducing viewers to the people and traditions behind their family's olive oil brand. Their conversation will explore their connection to Greece, their dedication to craftsmanship, and their passion for sharing exceptional olive oil.A Family Story Comes to the ScreenThe brothers' upcoming appearance will bring a personal dimension to the partnership, giving audiences an opportunity to look beyond the bottle and discover the family heritage, values, and vision behind Laconiko.Their story complements The Oksana Show's focus on engaging personalities and inspiring experiences, connecting viewers with the people whose creativity and commitment shape their work.From family traditions to the shared pleasures of the Mediterranean table, the interview will highlight the connections between food, identity, and community.Greek Flavor Meets Italian CultureThrough its sponsorship, Laconiko will also become part of Serata Italiana gatherings and other culinary, cultural, and community occasions. Its participation will bring a Greek contribution to experiences celebrating Italian language and culture, highlighting the traditions that connect Mediterranean communities. Whether introduced through a tasting, enjoyed alongside a dish, or shared during a cultural gathering, Laconiko's olive oil will help create opportunities for conversation and discovery.The partnership connects on-screen storytelling with firsthand experiences, allowing audiences to learn about the brand while encountering its products in welcoming social settings.About LaconikoLaconiko, awarded Best of Greece winner in 2025, is a fourth-generation family business producing high-phenolic extra virgin olive oils, with a heavy emphasis on maximizing their health promoting properties. Laconiko's single varietal olive oils are crafted exclusively from Koroneiki and its ZOI is crafted from the Kalamon olive varietal grown on the family estate in Lakonia, Greece. Laconiko's oils are celebrated for their purity, flavor, and exceptionally high quality. Laconiko is also increasingly known for its exceptional collection of fruit vinegars, and balsamic vinegars sourced from family farms. Brothers Diamantis and Dino Pierrakos carry forward generations of tradition, passion, and craftsmanship, creating olive oils that honor their heritage while meeting the highest modern standards. Laconiko represents time-honored values, thoughtful production, and a family's unwavering belief that quality is never optional.About The Oksana ShowThe Oksana Show is an interview-driven entertainment program hosted by Oksana Kolesnikova that introduces viewers to the people and personal stories behind creative work, businesses, and cultural traditions. Through conversations with guests, the show explores how their ideas took shape, what drives their work, and how their backgrounds influence what they create. The interview with Laconiko's Dino and Diamantis Pierrakos will bring that approach to the Mediterranean table, tracing the family traditions behind their olive oil and what it means to carry them forward.About Serata ItalianaFounded by Alex Concas, Serata Italiana brings people together to experience Italian language and culture in a social setting. Its gatherings give guests a chance to practice speaking Italian, meet others who share an interest in Italy, and explore cultural traditions through conversation and food. The partnership with Laconiko brings a Greek family's olive oil to the Italian table, giving guests a firsthand way to discover what these two Mediterranean cultures share and what makes each distinct.Media ContactAlex ConcasFounder, Serata ItalianaCo-Founder & Casting Director, The Oksana ShowPhone: 323-533-8623Email:...Website:

Alex Concas

Oksana Management Group, Inc

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A Taste of Greece, a Celebration of Culture: Laconiko Sponsors The Oksana Show and Serata Italiana News Provided By OKSANA MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. November 18, 2026, 09:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry



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