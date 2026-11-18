ASUS to Present the Next Wave of Enterprise Innovation at GITEX Global 2026
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 18, 2026 – ASUS has announced its participation in the 46th edition of GITEX Global, taking place from December 8 – 11, 2026, at Expo City Dubai. Guided by its vision of “Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities,” The company will be exhibiting its wide range of commercial devices designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. These solutions are designed to enable scalable and practical end-to-end AI adoption across various industries that allow for more efficient, sustainable AI computing.
“GITEX Global has always been an important platform for us to show our latest innovations and drive greater collaboration with customers and partners throughout the region,” said Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) at ASUS. “It’s an opportunity for us to share our long-term vision as a leading commercial PC brand, supporting the region’s digital transformation while keeping it both responsible and secure.”
ASUS will bring together its Business PC portfolio designed for different business needs and working environments. Among these are the ExpertCentre and ExpertBook lineup, which includes the award-winning ExpertBook Ultra and the recently released ExpertBook A7. Also on display are the ASUS Chromebooks made for the education sector.
GITEX Global provides ASUS with an opportunity to connect with enterprise customers, SMBs, and IT decision-makers across industries including BFSI, healthcare, education, manufacturing, retail, and government and explore new business prospects. Visitors at ASUS’s booth will also get to experience interactive demonstrations that will let them test the durability, reliability, and enterprise-grade build quality of ASUS Business devices.
To meet the needs of modern workplaces, ASUS has designed its commercial product line to support how organizations operate. With hybrid work becoming the norm and AI becoming an important part of daily workflows, the company’s devices feature NPUs for on-device AI processing and enterprise-grade security, delivering future‑ready computing.
ASUS continues to integrate sustainability efforts into how it manufactures its products by using environmentally friendly materials, including its packaging. They also lead with internationally recognized ecolabels such as EPEAT and ENERGY STAR 8.0, with a core focus on circular economy principles.
Key executives and representatives from ASUS will be present at their booth at Hall 15, Stand E50.
“GITEX Global has always been an important platform for us to show our latest innovations and drive greater collaboration with customers and partners throughout the region,” said Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) at ASUS. “It’s an opportunity for us to share our long-term vision as a leading commercial PC brand, supporting the region’s digital transformation while keeping it both responsible and secure.”
ASUS will bring together its Business PC portfolio designed for different business needs and working environments. Among these are the ExpertCentre and ExpertBook lineup, which includes the award-winning ExpertBook Ultra and the recently released ExpertBook A7. Also on display are the ASUS Chromebooks made for the education sector.
GITEX Global provides ASUS with an opportunity to connect with enterprise customers, SMBs, and IT decision-makers across industries including BFSI, healthcare, education, manufacturing, retail, and government and explore new business prospects. Visitors at ASUS’s booth will also get to experience interactive demonstrations that will let them test the durability, reliability, and enterprise-grade build quality of ASUS Business devices.
To meet the needs of modern workplaces, ASUS has designed its commercial product line to support how organizations operate. With hybrid work becoming the norm and AI becoming an important part of daily workflows, the company’s devices feature NPUs for on-device AI processing and enterprise-grade security, delivering future‑ready computing.
ASUS continues to integrate sustainability efforts into how it manufactures its products by using environmentally friendly materials, including its packaging. They also lead with internationally recognized ecolabels such as EPEAT and ENERGY STAR 8.0, with a core focus on circular economy principles.
Key executives and representatives from ASUS will be present at their booth at Hall 15, Stand E50.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment