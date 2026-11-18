Germany Calls for Russia to Face Accountability Over Alleged Chemical Weapons Use in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Germany accused Russia on Wednesday of deploying prohibited chemical substances against Ukraine, calling for Moscow to be held accountable through the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
“Russia continues its relentless war against Ukraine and commits grave breaches of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“A Ukrainian investigation has found clear evidence of the use of prohibited chemicals. Russia needs to be held accountable at the OPCW.”
The OPCW is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, an international treaty that prohibits the development, production, storage and use of chemical weapons.
Berlin's position followed Ukraine's announcement that an investigation had identified the use of banned chemical substances by Russian forces near the village of Illinka in September 2024. The findings were circulated to all countries party to the convention by the OPCW earlier this week.
“Russia’s systematic use of toxic chemicals as weapons in its war against Ukraine is a grave violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote in a social media post.
“The investigation established Russian military involvement and traced the munition through an organized production and supply chain,” he said.
Sybiha added that Ukraine had recorded more than 14,000 incidents involving Russian ammunition containing dangerous chemical substances.
“Taken together, these findings must now serve as the basis for concrete international decisions to ensure Russia’s accountability under the Convention,” he said.
“We call on the OPCW and its States Parties to establish an effective attribution mechanism and take decisive action against those responsible.”
Moscow has consistently rejected accusations that its forces have used chemical weapons in Ukraine, arguing that information presented by Kyiv is “not trustworthy” and lacks concrete supporting evidence.
Russia has instead accused Ukrainian forces of deploying toxic chemicals and criticized Western governments for allegedly disregarding the information it has submitted on the matter.
“Russia continues its relentless war against Ukraine and commits grave breaches of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“A Ukrainian investigation has found clear evidence of the use of prohibited chemicals. Russia needs to be held accountable at the OPCW.”
The OPCW is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, an international treaty that prohibits the development, production, storage and use of chemical weapons.
Berlin's position followed Ukraine's announcement that an investigation had identified the use of banned chemical substances by Russian forces near the village of Illinka in September 2024. The findings were circulated to all countries party to the convention by the OPCW earlier this week.
“Russia’s systematic use of toxic chemicals as weapons in its war against Ukraine is a grave violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote in a social media post.
“The investigation established Russian military involvement and traced the munition through an organized production and supply chain,” he said.
Sybiha added that Ukraine had recorded more than 14,000 incidents involving Russian ammunition containing dangerous chemical substances.
“Taken together, these findings must now serve as the basis for concrete international decisions to ensure Russia’s accountability under the Convention,” he said.
“We call on the OPCW and its States Parties to establish an effective attribution mechanism and take decisive action against those responsible.”
Moscow has consistently rejected accusations that its forces have used chemical weapons in Ukraine, arguing that information presented by Kyiv is “not trustworthy” and lacks concrete supporting evidence.
Russia has instead accused Ukrainian forces of deploying toxic chemicals and criticized Western governments for allegedly disregarding the information it has submitted on the matter.
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