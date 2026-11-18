Nozomi Networks Appoints Khaled ElPrince Emary as Account Manager for Egypt and Africa
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 17, 2026: Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT, IoT and CPS cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Khaled ElPrince Emary as Account Manager for Egypt and Africa.
In this role, Khaled will work closely with the Middle East team to expand Nozomi Networks' presence across Egypt and Africa, helping the company better support its customers and partners. His focus will span critical infrastructure and industries with increasingly connected OT and IoT environments, including energy, oil and gas, utilities, banks, smart cities and airports.
Khaled brings a strong background in cybersecurity, with a Master’s in Information Security and a background in Computer Science. He combines technical expertise with commercial experience and a strong understanding of how cybersecurity connects to customers’ business priorities, underpinned by a relationship-led approach to customer and partner engagement.
Commenting on the appointment, Bachir Moussa, Regional Vice President EMEA South, Nozomi Networks, said,"Khaled’s attitude and his approach to building relationships with customers and partners is what stands out. He has a strong reputation of providing the right care to customers & partner which led to his success in previous organizations and this is the approach we are looking for here at Nozomi”.
Khaled ElPrince Emary added, "Joining a leader in OT and IoT security is a huge motivation for me, and also a challenge I’m excited to take on. My goal is not simply to become another employee, but to make my presence count, bring real value to the company, and contribute to its success. That’s what motivates me to give my very best every day, Insha’Allah".
Nozomi Networks has a strong presence in Egypt and Africa, particularly across the energy, smart cities, ports and banking sectors. Over the next 12 months, Khaled will focus on ensuring existing customers receive the right level of support and care, expanding the company's customer base in OT and IoT, and building and developing its partner ecosystem.
-END-
In this role, Khaled will work closely with the Middle East team to expand Nozomi Networks' presence across Egypt and Africa, helping the company better support its customers and partners. His focus will span critical infrastructure and industries with increasingly connected OT and IoT environments, including energy, oil and gas, utilities, banks, smart cities and airports.
Khaled brings a strong background in cybersecurity, with a Master’s in Information Security and a background in Computer Science. He combines technical expertise with commercial experience and a strong understanding of how cybersecurity connects to customers’ business priorities, underpinned by a relationship-led approach to customer and partner engagement.
Commenting on the appointment, Bachir Moussa, Regional Vice President EMEA South, Nozomi Networks, said,"Khaled’s attitude and his approach to building relationships with customers and partners is what stands out. He has a strong reputation of providing the right care to customers & partner which led to his success in previous organizations and this is the approach we are looking for here at Nozomi”.
Khaled ElPrince Emary added, "Joining a leader in OT and IoT security is a huge motivation for me, and also a challenge I’m excited to take on. My goal is not simply to become another employee, but to make my presence count, bring real value to the company, and contribute to its success. That’s what motivates me to give my very best every day, Insha’Allah".
Nozomi Networks has a strong presence in Egypt and Africa, particularly across the energy, smart cities, ports and banking sectors. Over the next 12 months, Khaled will focus on ensuring existing customers receive the right level of support and care, expanding the company's customer base in OT and IoT, and building and developing its partner ecosystem.
-END-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment