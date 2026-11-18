KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr Mohsen Sohi to step down as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KION at year-end (news with additional features)

18.11.2026 / 09:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr Mohsen Sohi to step down as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KION at year-end

Dr Mohsen Sohi to step down as Chairman and leave the Supervisory Board for personal reasons with effect from December 31, 2026 Search for a successor is underway Frankfurt am Main, November 18, 2026 – Dr Mohsen Sohi will step down as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG and leave the Supervisory Board for personal reasons with effect from December 31, 2026. The Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board has initiated the search for a successor. If this search has not been successfully concluded by year-end, the Nomination Committee will propose Sherry Aaholm, the current Chair of the Technology and Innovation Committee, to the Supervisory Board for election as its interim Chair. “After careful consideration and re-evaluation of my personal and professional priorities, I have decided to step down from my position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board due to time constraints. I informed the Supervisory Board of this decision in early October and have been working diligently on a smooth transition” says Dr Mohsen Sohi.“This decision is not the result of any disagreements within the Supervisory Board or with the Executive Board. I would like to thank the entire Supervisory Board for the trustful cooperation and wish KION all the best for the future.” Dr Mohsen Sohi adds:“Sherry Aaholm is an outstanding member of the Supervisory Board and she will usher KION through the transition process.” “The past year and a half has been an important one for KION, with considerable change across the Group. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Dr Mohsen Sohi for his dedicated leadership and commitment throughout this period. We wish him all the best for the future,” says Özcan Pancarci, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Dr Mohsen Sohi has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KION since May 2025. He was previously CEO of Freudenberg SE until mid-2025. The Company KION is shaping world trade – globally, regionally, locally – empowering its customers to unlock the full potential of their supply chains: efficient, smart, sustainable, and reliable with real-time traceability and high delivery speed. The company's full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, integrated automation technologies, AI-based solutions, and software as well as all related services. KION's supply chain solutions enable the smooth flow of materials and information in our customers' warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries worldwide. The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2024. Based on revenue for the year 2024, KION is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. In the warehouse automation market, KION is the world's leading provider based on 2024 revenue. At the end of 2025, more than 2.0 million industrial trucks of KION were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.3 billion in the 2025 financial year. You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database as well as on our respective brands' websites. (cs)

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