Lam Research Corporation / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/ESG

Lam Research, LEGO® Education Partner to Expand Access to STEM Learning for Kids; Lam Named Founding Sponsor of LEGO® League

18.11.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

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Lam Foundation commits $15M to help deliver LEGO Education computer science and AI experiences to more youth worldwide News Summary

Industry leader Lam Research enters multiyear agreement with LEGO Education to support access to hands-on STEM learning for 5-16-year-old students

Agreement includes a $15 million grant from the Lam Foundation to be distributed over a four-year period

Lam to become the founding sponsor of LEGO League – a global, hands-on STEM learning program from LEGO Education launching in August 2027 Lam, LEGO Education to broaden access around the world to transformative learning experiences that foster curiosity and problem-solving skills in tomorrow's engineers, scientists and innovators BILLUND, Denmark, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a ceremony at the LEGO® Group headquarters, Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) and LEGO® Education today announced a partnership to expand access to hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning experiences for children and teens, helping foster future generations of innovators. As the emerging AI era drives demand for semiconductors, computing, robotics and advanced sciences, the talent gap is widening in the disciplines that underpin them. Supported by a U.S. $15 million commitment from the Lam Foundation *, the new agreement builds on the two companies' longstanding focus on STEM education and aims to broaden access to meaningful and engaging learning experiences for young students ages 5 to 16.



Lam believes children who learn and enjoy STEM subjects early are more likely to continue learning in these fields and be more open to STEM careers. Hands-on learning can help to make difficult concepts "click" for kids. A recent international study commissioned by LEGO Education found that 9 out of 10 teachers believe their students are most engaged during hands-on activities, and over 80% say learning through play supports improvements in collaboration1, problem-solving skills, self-motivation and knowledge retention. Yet, 67% of international teachers surveyed said current computer science materials lack a hands-on, collaborative component.2 "Whatever the challenge, technology is often at the heart of the solution. It is also a powerful uniter, bringing people across the globe together to solve problems and create new possibilities," said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer of Lam Research. "Our partnership with LEGO Education is about sparking that curiosity early. Through transformative learning experiences, we are helping kids take their first steps on a journey to become tomorrow's innovators." "Every young person deserves the opportunity to explore and help shape the technologies transforming our lives. Through Lam Research's partnership, more young people will have access to hands-on learning that helps them discover what they're capable of creating, building and achieving," said Victor Saeijs, president of LEGO Education. "When students see that they belong in STEM, it becomes more than a subject. It becomes a future they can imagine for themselves." The Lam Foundation donation*, which will be distributed over a four-year period, will support expanded access to STEM learning opportunities in classrooms around the world, including hands-on learning kits and educational resources that focus on building computer science and AI literacy skills. Separately, Lam will also be the founding sponsor of LEGO® League, a global, hands-on, STEM impact program for children and teens launching in August 2027. The partnership aligns directly with one of the Lam Foundation's key focus areas: transformative learning. Lam supports a full spectrum of workforce development programs and philanthropic initiatives designed to increase access to STEM education. This includes continuing education programs for professionals who want to transition into careers in the semiconductor industry and grants to help students complete their engineering degrees. Lam's initiatives also include scholarship programs and collaborations with leading universities for college-aged students and apprenticeship programs for students seeking careers in skilled trades. Through its partnership with LEGO Education, Lam is now adding support for STEM education for school-aged children to its robust portfolio. For more than 45 years, LEGO Education has brought hands-on learning experiences to classrooms by combining educator expertise, the LEGO brick and learning through play. Through its LEGO League program, LEGO Education is helping more students learn by doing as they apply technology and creativity to solve real-world problems, build confidence and have fun. MEDIA RESOURCES:

Lam Blog: Curiosity Is Building: Lam Teams Up with LEGO Education to Inspire Future Innovators, by Steve Fine, chief communications officer and head of social impact at Lam Research

Lam Media Center: Announcement images to be available at press time or upon request under embargo LEGO Education blog: LEGO® Education and Lam Research partner to expand access to hands-on STEM learning About Lam Research Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a leading global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, California, with operations around the globe. Learn more at . * Donation to be distributed over a four-year period, between 2026-2029. 1 – LEGO® Education, State of Classroom Engagement Report: How Global Insights from 6,000-Plus Administrators, Teachers, Parents, and Students Reveal Strategies to Build More Engaged Classrooms, 2024

2 – LEGO® Education, Building the Future: A Global Report on Computer Science & AI Education, Jan. 2026 Lam Research Company Contacts: Laura Bakken

Media Relations

(971) 272-2265

... Ram Ganesh

Investor Relations

(510) 572-1615

... LEGO Education Media Contact: Kelley Brescia

(617) 824-0316

...















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