MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Diana Penty believes that the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, can play a significant role in driving climate conservation, as they not only stand by their beliefs but also translate them into action.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Earthshot Prize Awards, Diana highlighted the importance of individual efforts in protecting the environment. She said people often leave climate conservation to others, assuming that their personal contribution would not make much of a difference.

The 'Cocktail' actress stressed that meaningful change could begin at home through simple everyday practices such as segregating plastic and paper waste for recycling, reducing plastic consumption, choosing sustainable alternatives and avoiding firecrackers. Diana said that although these steps might appear small at an individual level, they could collectively create a significant impact.

“I actually think that we should start at an individual level, and we always think that when it comes to climate conservation, we leave it to somebody else-you know, they will take care of it, or it's not for us to do, and what can we do? We can't do anything. But that's not true. I feel if we start at home, if we start in our own individual way, small steps, you know, whatever we can do at home, whether it means segregating our plastic and our paper waste for recycling, using less plastic, using more sustainable items, avoiding firecrackers if we can, I think those small little steps on an individual level can really make a huge difference if we collectively do it together,” she said.

Diana also expressed confidence in Gen Z's ability to champion environmental causes, praising the generation for standing firmly behind its beliefs and taking concrete steps towards change.

“I actually think Gen Z can be great champions of our climate. In fact, the earth needs Gen Z right now because they really stand behind what they believe in. And they take steps, and it's not all talk. I feel like Gen Z actually puts things into action. So we couldn't have better champions than the current generation and the future generations to take on conservation,” she added.

The Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai brought together prominent personalities and advocates of environmental conservation. Celebrities including Simone Ashley, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Khushi Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Kate Middleton turned heads with their distinctive ensembles at the event.