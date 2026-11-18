MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered the demolition of the dilapidated Musafirkhana building in the city's Bhendi Bazaar area, identified as the ancestral property of fugitive underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim.

According to officials, the demolition is scheduled for November 18-19, under heavy police protection.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Amin Patel strongly resisted the move, claiming that the High Court had ordered a stay on the previous demolition orders and added that hearings regarding whether the property is owned by the Waqf Board are currently underway at the Waqf Tribunal.

Speaking to IANS, Patel said: "Citing a 2020 High Court order, the BMC put up a notice there stating that they want to carry out a demolition based on that order. I have orders showing that in 2024 and 2025, the Honourable High Court granted a stay on this demolition. Our lawyer says -- and we have the order -- that a stay is in place on this."

"In fact, going a step further, the Supreme Court stated that if the property is dilapidated, it should be repaired by the Waqf Board. Even the Waqf Tribunal said that the Supreme Court has put a stay on this, which is supposed to continue," he added.

When asked whether it is a Waqf property or not, the Congress leader said hearings are underway at the Waqf Tribunal to decide on that.

"It is for the Waqf and courts to decide. However, I have documents, gazetted papers from 1944, according to which this is a Waqf property. BMC documents from 1991 state that it is a mosque," he said.

Patel further said: "Despite all this, why is the BMC surpassing Justice Gavai's order, that of the state government and the MMC Act (Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act), and wants to carry out the demolition within two days? There should be a probe and action should be taken into the mala fide intention of the concerned officer."

The Congress leader added that the BMC will itself be responsible for any deterioration in the law-and-order situation, as several members of the Muslim community have strongly opposed the demolition orders.

"The Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be responsible for law and order. Law and order will deteriorate...people slept inside the mosque last night. People are not going to leave the mosque -- they will lay down their lives for their mosque," he stated.