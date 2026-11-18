MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Further ambition to become the top financial platform choice for communities across the UAE Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: du Pay, the digital financial services platform by du, has surpassed one million registered customers and processed more than Dh10 billion in transactions, achieving both milestones within two and a half years of launch. The announcement marks a significant point in du Pay's growth, as the platform continues to expand from its international money transfer and digital wallet origins into a broader financial ecosystem built to serve communities across the UAE.

Leading employers such as Talabat and Maids have integrated du Pay into the financial lives of thousands of workers across the UAE, many of whom previously relied on cash or informal channels to manage their earnings and send money home. Customers can open a du Pay wallet account, complete with an IBAN, in 30 seconds during registration. du Pay currently completes 92 per cent of international money transfers within one hour, and 99 per cent within 24 hours, positioning it among the most competitive providers in the region's international money transfer and digital wallet landscape.

Building on this foundation, du Pay has evolved beyond payments and international money transfers, expanding its ecosystem through strategic partnerships to offer new products and services. These include subscription-based services, with loans and investment solutions planned for launch in the near future. Additional value-added financial products are also included in the broader roadmap to meet evolving customer needs and enhance customer financial well-being.

The platform is currently the only prepaid wallet and card in the market to offer cashback rewards, as well as the only one to offer a dedicated salary subscription plan, extending banking-style benefits to segments of the population that have traditionally been excluded from them.

Roberto Mancone, Chief Executive Officer at du Pay, said:“These milestones are a meaningful validation of our strategy to build more than an international money transfer service, and to create a financial platform that genuinely serves the communities that call the UAE home. As we work toward our next Dh10 billion in transaction value within one year, we remain committed to expanding access to reliable, affordable financial products for residents across the UAE.”

Since launch, du Pay has built a strong presence in the UAE's digital finance sector, reflecting the trust customers place in the platform. This trust is further reinforced by du Pay's licensing from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), which governs its compliance, security, and consumer protection standards.

du Pay will continue to invest in new products and partnerships that deepen financial inclusion across the UAE, reinforcing its position as one of the country's most trusted and innovative financial platforms, while supporting its long-term vision of empowering communities across the UAE and building the future of accessible finance in the region.

About du Pay:

du Pay is the digital financial services arm of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), dedicated to making financial services simpler, more accessible, and affordable for everyone in the UAE.

Through instant onboarding using a UAE mobile number and Emirates ID, du Pay enables customers to open a digital wallet within a minute, and get a free IBAN with no account opening fees, no monthly charges, and no minimum balance requirements-making it an ideal solution for salary transfers and everyday financial management. du Pay offers a growing suite of financial services, including local and international money transfers, peer-to-peer transfers, merchant payments via card, multiple cash-in and cash-out options, with loans and investment solutions set to further expand its ecosystem.

du Pay is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE