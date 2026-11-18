MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Framework brings together State Street's broad capabilities to support growth across the Middle East Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) and Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia (MENATSA) region, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under which the firms will explore opportunities to expand their relationship – which spans more than a decade – across State Street's global capabilities.

State Street has provided fund administration and custody services to Emirates NBD Asset Management for more than a decade. The MOU creates a framework for the firms to explore opportunities across a broader set of capabilities, including the evolution of Emirates NBD Asset Management's operating model, potential investment solutions and market products, digital innovation and support for the growth of Emirates NBD's wealth business.

The MOU comes as both firms look to build on their respective strengths in a region playing an increasingly important role in global investment and wealth management.

“The most valuable relationships evolve as clients' businesses evolve, and Emirates NBD is a strong example,” said Oliver Berger, Global Head of Sales at State Street.“What began as a long-standing servicing relationship now gives us the opportunity to work together much more broadly. By bringing together the full breadth of State Street's global capabilities to the relationship, we can support Emirates NBD's ambitions while contributing to the continued growth of capital markets across the Middle East.”

Michail Samawi, Senior Executive Officer, Emirates NBD Asset Management, said,“We are pleased to deepen our longstanding relationship with leading international players like State Street. Building on more than a decade of collaboration, this MOU provides a framework to explore how State Street's global expertise can complement Emirates NBD's regional strengths as our business and capital markets continue to evolve. We look forward to exploring opportunities to enhance our asset management operating model, broaden our investment solutions and support the continued growth of our wealth business. By drawing on State Street's broad capabilities, we look forward to enhancing the solutions we offer and delivering greater value to our customers.”

“We have served sovereign wealth funds, pension schemes, central banks and asset managers in the Middle East for more than three decades,” said Jack Keshishian, Head of Middle East and North Africa (excluding KSA and Bahrain) at State Street.“The MOU builds on that long-standing presence and underscores our continued commitment to the region as its financial markets and pools of institutional and private wealth expand.”

About State Street Corporation:

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With US$59.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and US$6.3 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2026, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 51,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at .

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2026 includes approximately US$172 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENATSA (Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 25 million active customers. As at 30th September 2026, total assets were AED 1.38 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 375.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 1,399 branches and 4,967 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.