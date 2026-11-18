MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Successful transplant gives 10-year-old Salah a new chance at life after years of life-threatening infections caused by rare MAP3K14-related NIK deficiency Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 2026: Yas Clinic Khalifa City and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) have successfully performed the world's fifth reported bone marrow transplant for a patient with NIK deficiency, an exceptionally rare inherited immune disorder associated with a homozygous mutation in the MAP3K14 gene, marking another significant milestone for the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program (AD-BMT®).

The patient, 10-year-old Salah Al Farawi from Yemen, was diagnosed with MAP3K14-related NIK deficiency, a rare genetic form of immunodeficiency that severely compromises the immune system's ability to fight infections.

For Salah and his family, the condition carried a particularly significant impact. Two of his siblings had previously lost their lives following severe, life-threatening infections associated with the same inherited disorder.

Salah experienced years of recurrent illness and repeated hospital admissions as a result of his weakened immune system. His medical history included serious cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection affecting the eye, gastrointestinal tract and bloodstream, as well as Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection involving the gastrointestinal tract.

He also developed Cryptosporidium infection, which caused persistent diarrhoea and affected his ability to gain weight and grow normally, resulting in significant weight loss and poor growth.

Although medical treatment successfully controlled the individual infections, the underlying genetic immune deficiency meant Salah remained highly vulnerable to further potentially life-threatening infections.

Addressing the underlying condition therefore required the establishment of a new immune system through bone marrow transplantation.

Following extensive compatibility testing, Salah's 19-year-old elder brother was identified as a fully matched donor, enabling the medical team to proceed with an allogeneic bone marrow transplant through the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program (AD-BMT®).

The transplant was successfully completed by the multidisciplinary AD-BMT® team. Following transplantation and close clinical monitoring, Salah achieved full donor chimerism, indicating successful establishment of donor-derived blood and immune cells.

Salah has since made a full clinical recovery, currently shows no signs of active infection and has been discharged home in good health after years of recurrent illness.

The achievement reflects the advanced capabilities available in Abu Dhabi to manage exceptionally rare and complex inherited immune disorders through specialized transplantation and multidisciplinary care.

Dr. Maysoon, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic, said:“This milestone represents much more than the successful treatment of one exceptionally rare condition. It demonstrates the advanced clinical capabilities that have been established in Abu Dhabi to manage some of the most complex inherited and immune disorders through highly specialized care.

Through the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program, we have built an integrated model that brings together advanced diagnostics, transplantation expertise, cellular therapies and multidisciplinary care. Salah's successful treatment reflects our commitment to continuously expanding the range of complex conditions that can be treated locally while strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a regional and international destination for advanced healthcare.”

She added:“Every complex case we successfully treat contributes to building knowledge, strengthening local capabilities and advancing expertise in precision medicine, cellular therapies and innovative treatment. Most importantly, these capabilities translate scientific and clinical expertise into meaningful outcomes for patients and their families.”

Dr. Mansi, Clinical Lead & Consultant, Pediatric Hematology, Oncology & BMT, said:“Salah was living with an exceptionally rare inherited immune disorder that severely impaired his ability to fight infections. Over the years, he experienced multiple serious viral infections, significant weight loss and recurrent illness, while his family had already endured the devastating loss of two children to complications associated with the same inherited condition.”

She continued:“Identifying his elder brother as a fully matched donor was a major turning point in Salah's treatment journey. It allowed us to move beyond treating each infection individually and address the underlying immune deficiency through bone marrow transplantation and the establishment of a new donor-derived immune system. Following transplantation, Salah achieved full donor chimerism, has no current signs of active infection and has returned home in good health.”

Dr. Mansi added:“For a child who spent years vulnerable to infections that a healthy immune system would normally control, seeing him recover and return home represents an extremely meaningful outcome. His journey also highlights the importance of accurate genetic diagnosis and timely access to specialized bone marrow transplantation for children with severe inherited immune disorders.”

MAP3K14 encodes NF-κB-inducing kinase, or NIK, a protein involved in the development and regulation of the immune system. Pathogenic mutations affecting the gene can severely impair immune function, leaving affected individuals vulnerable to recurrent bacterial, viral and other serious infections.

Because of the condition's extreme rarity, global clinical experience with bone marrow transplantation for NIK deficiency remains very limited. Salah's successful transplant, reported as the fifth of its kind worldwide, adds to the growing international clinical experience in treating this rare inherited immune disorder through hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

The case also reflects the expanding capabilities of the AD-BMT® Program, which provides advanced adult and paediatric transplantation and cellular therapy services for malignant and non-malignant diseases, including blood cancers, bone marrow disorders, inherited blood diseases, immune deficiencies and other complex conditions.

The program combines the specialized clinical expertise of Yas Clinic Khalifa City with the scientific, laboratory and research capabilities of Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center, providing an integrated treatment pathway from diagnosis and patient assessment to donor selection, transplantation and long-term specialist follow-up.

Yas Clinic, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), continues to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a regional hub for medical innovation by providing advanced healthcare services and specialized treatment solutions supported by leading medical expertise and cutting-edge technologies, in line with the highest international standards.

About Yas Clinic and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center:

Yas Clinic, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), is among the UAE's leading providers of advanced healthcare services, bringing together specialized medical expertise and modern technologies to deliver comprehensive diagnostic and treatment solutions across a wide range of medical and surgical specialties.

Yas Clinic and ADSCC continue to support Abu Dhabi's position as a regional hub for healthcare innovation by providing advanced treatments and highly specialized medical services in line with international standards.